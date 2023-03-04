NFL Combine 2023 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from Friday

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continued Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with defensive backs taking part in interviews, measurements and drills in an effort to boost their draft status.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Joey Porter Jr., Clark Phillips III and Cam Smith as three of the top defensive backs in the country. However, it was Michigan's DJ Turner II and Illinois' Jartavius Martin who turned heads on Friday.

Both Turner and Martin each ran a blazing 40-yard dash. Turner, in particular, posted a time of 4.26 seconds, which is one of the fastest times for a defensive back ever at the combine.

Turner also posted a 38.5-inch vertical and 10'11" broad jump.

Turner spent three seasons at Michigan and is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in which he posted one interception, 10 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, 36 tackles and one tackle for loss in 14 games.

The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department did not have Turner listed among its top 150 prospects in the 2023 class following the Senior Bowl, but he'll surely have boosted his status following Friday's drills.

Martin, meanwhile, impressed on Friday with a well-rounded performance, running a 4.46 40-yard dash, in addition to posting a 44-inch vertical and 11'1" broad jump. He was arguably the best safety on the field.

Martin spent five seasons at Illinois and is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign. In 13 games with the Fighting Illini, he posted three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one sack, two forced fumbles, 64 tackles and three tackles for loss.

While Martin isn't ranked among the top safeties by the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department, he's one of the most experienced defensive backs in the 2023 class.

Porter, who is considered the top cornerback in the 2023 class, per the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department, also had a solid showing on Friday, posting a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical and 10'9" broad.

Porter spent his four-year collegiate career at Penn State. He had a solid 2022 season, posting 11 pass breakups, one fumble recovery and 27 tackles in 10 games.

The 22-year-old is expected to be a first-round pick this spring.

For full combine testing results from Friday, visit NFL.com

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will continue Saturday with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends participating in drills. Running backs and offensive lineman will close out the week on Sunday.