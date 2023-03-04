X

    NFL Combine 2023 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from Friday

    Erin WalshMarch 4, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Defensive back DJ Turner II of Michigan participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continued Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with defensive backs taking part in interviews, measurements and drills in an effort to boost their draft status.

    Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Joey Porter Jr., Clark Phillips III and Cam Smith as three of the top defensive backs in the country. However, it was Michigan's DJ Turner II and Illinois' Jartavius Martin who turned heads on Friday.

    Both Turner and Martin each ran a blazing 40-yard dash. Turner, in particular, posted a time of 4.26 seconds, which is one of the fastest times for a defensive back ever at the combine.

    Turner also posted a 38.5-inch vertical and 10'11" broad jump.

    NFL @NFL

    4.27u 😳😳😳<a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> DB DJ Turner II is turning heads.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/qm1YCrVoWX">pic.twitter.com/qm1YCrVoWX</a>

    DJ Turner II @djturner_5

    🙏🏾🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/yERKJVU1Lc">pic.twitter.com/yERKJVU1Lc</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/djturner_5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@djturner_5</a> is officially one of the fastest DBs ever at the Combine. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/phFMkclHRP">pic.twitter.com/phFMkclHRP</a>

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    2023 CB Athleticism Score Leaderboard 📋<br><br>The official 40 times are in. Pending shuttle numbers, <a href="https://twitter.com/TerpsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TerpsFootball</a> teammates Deonte Banks (98) and Jakorian Bennett (97) currently sit atop the NGS athleticism score rankings.<br><br>Powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/awscloud?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@awscloud</a> <a href="https://t.co/MYafLCNOzs">pic.twitter.com/MYafLCNOzs</a>

    Dave Sulfaro @DaveSulfaro

    "Extremely smart player whose best football is ahead of him." <br><br>Dynamic speed from the Wolverine

    Pro Football Network @PFN365

    At 4.26, <a href="https://twitter.com/djturner_5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@djturner_5</a> recorded the fourth fastest time in the 40-yard dash since 2003 amongst all <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> participants 🏃‍♂️💨<br><br>Only 3 players since that time have run faster... <br><br>➡ 2017 | WR John Ross (4.22)<br>➡ 2022 | DB Kalon Barnes (4.23)<br>➡ 2008 | RB Chris Johnson (4.24) <a href="https://t.co/mE9UxjeUia">pic.twitter.com/mE9UxjeUia</a>

    Anthony Broome @anthonytbroome

    DJ Turner broke my feed <a href="https://t.co/Q524qr99YL">pic.twitter.com/Q524qr99YL</a>

    #2⃣BeSavage @blake_corum

    4.27 that's how you feeling <a href="https://twitter.com/djturner_5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@djturner_5</a>

    FR0Z0NE🥶 @MikeSainristil

    Put that boy in the 40 yd dash history <a href="https://twitter.com/djturner_5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@djturner_5</a>

    Nick Baumgardner @nickbaumgardner

    Michigan CB DJ Turner (5-11 178) <br><br>38.5 vert<br>10-11 broad<br>4.27!!!!<br><br>Big time day.

    Albert Karschnia @AKarsch_UM

    YESSIRRRRR!!!!!!!! 💨💨💨💨 <a href="https://twitter.com/djturner_5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@djturner_5</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBlue</a> <a href="https://t.co/2PpFVIkyCh">https://t.co/2PpFVIkyCh</a>

    Turner spent three seasons at Michigan and is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in which he posted one interception, 10 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, 36 tackles and one tackle for loss in 14 games.

    The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department did not have Turner listed among its top 150 prospects in the 2023 class following the Senior Bowl, but he'll surely have boosted his status following Friday's drills.

    Martin, meanwhile, impressed on Friday with a well-rounded performance, running a 4.46 40-yard dash, in addition to posting a 44-inch vertical and 11'1" broad jump. He was arguably the best safety on the field.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    4.46 40 time to pair with a 44" vertical 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/IlliniFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IlliniFootball</a> DB Jartavius Martin is showing out today <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Rv97vclV3L">pic.twitter.com/Rv97vclV3L</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    44" VERTICAL 😳<br><br>DB Jartavius Martin got up 😮<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/fR1Aupf7PU">pic.twitter.com/fR1Aupf7PU</a>

    Devin Jackson @RealD_Jackson

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Illinois?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Illinois</a> DB Jartavius Martin told me yesterday that teams are split on what he should be at the next level, but he's having a damn good day.<br><br>44" vertical<br>11'1 broad jump<br>4.46u<br><br>His tape is insane, closes extremely well from depth with a ball hawking mentality. <a href="https://t.co/EJl1a9hZPN">https://t.co/EJl1a9hZPN</a>

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Illinois safety Jartavius Martin with the 4.46 40-yard dash! Impressive stuff.<br><br>He led all safeties in vertical and broad jumps and has the 2nd-best 40 time for a safety so far. Also has cornerback value - that Illini secondary was STACKED this year.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    Illinois S Jartavius Martin (5'11/194) just tied the NFL Combine vertical jump record for Safeties since 2007<br><br>44 inches<br><br>Juan Thonhill and Obi Melifonwu posted the same number <a href="https://t.co/Oew5vqLuJF">pic.twitter.com/Oew5vqLuJF</a>

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Jartavius Martin is putting together a great workout. Runs a 4.46u after posting a 44-inch vert.

    Nicholas McGee @nicholasmcgee24

    Fair to say Jartavius Martin is crushing his workout

    Martin spent five seasons at Illinois and is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign. In 13 games with the Fighting Illini, he posted three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one sack, two forced fumbles, 64 tackles and three tackles for loss.

    While Martin isn't ranked among the top safeties by the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department, he's one of the most experienced defensive backs in the 2023 class.

    Porter, who is considered the top cornerback in the 2023 class, per the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department, also had a solid showing on Friday, posting a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical and 10'9" broad.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/PennStateFball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PennStateFball</a> DB Joey Porter Jr. with an impressive 4.47u.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/GEKc597wKJ">pic.twitter.com/GEKc597wKJ</a>

    Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel

    Joey Porter Jr.'s 80 7/8 inch wingspan would rank as the third longest for a CB in the Mockdraftable system. <br><br>1. Derrek Thomas - 82" (2019)<br>2. DJ Daniel - 81" (2021)<br>3. Joey Porter Jr. - 80 7/8" (2022)<br><br>Freak. <a href="https://t.co/8tkWYct2rw">https://t.co/8tkWYct2rw</a>

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    Kansas State CB Julius Brents and Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. both measured in with 34-inch arms (!!!). Both in the 99th percentile.<br><br>For reference, Tariq Woolen had 33 5/8-inch arms in last year's draft.

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Joey Porter Jr. runs a 4.47u at 6-2.5, 193 pounds. Freak.

    Porter spent his four-year collegiate career at Penn State. He had a solid 2022 season, posting 11 pass breakups, one fumble recovery and 27 tackles in 10 games.

    The 22-year-old is expected to be a first-round pick this spring.

    For full combine testing results from Friday, visit NFL.com

    The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will continue Saturday with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends participating in drills. Running backs and offensive lineman will close out the week on Sunday.