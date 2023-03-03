Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Meets With Cowboys, Packers, Patriots at NFL Combine

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There seems to be no shortage of suitors for former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the NFL combine in Indianapolis this week. Smith-Njigba said Friday he had good meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

Smith-Njigba, 21, is a Dallas native and spoke about the potential of joining the Cowboys' loaded offense—containing the likes of Dak Prescott, CeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz—during his press conference.

He also said he enjoyed speaking with Dallas' coaching staff.

The 2022 Rose Bowl MVP would be quite the second option for a team that finished fourth in the league in points per game.

Green Bay and New England, two teams that may be in need of production at the wide receiver position also impressed Smith-Njigba, who had good things to say about both franchises.

The Packers and Patriots don't have a long track record of taking wide receivers in the first round of the draft. Over the last decade, it has happened just once when the Patriots wound up selecting N'Keal Harry out of Arizona State with the last pick of the first round in the 2019 draft, a pick that didn't end up panning out.

Smith-Njigba showed some star potential in college, especially during the 2021 season in which he finished with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He also set an Ohio State and FBS record for receiving yards in a bowl game with 347 in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

He also had 15 receptions in that game, another Buckeye record.

Daniel Jeremiah has Smith-Njigba going to the Seattle Seahawks at No.20 in his latest mock draft.

New England and Green Bay have back-to-back picks in the middle of the first round at No.14 and No.15. Meanwhile, Dallas is in the back half of draft, selecting at 26.