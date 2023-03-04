Winners and Losers from the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

1 of 6

China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

The arms race in the Eastern Conference before the deadline was truly incredible to see. Six of the seven best teams in the NHL reside in the East (entering Friday), and they all have designs on winning the Stanley Cup. However, only one of them can do it. Heck, two of those top teams won't even get out of the first round of the playoffs.

When the situation presented itself to go for it, a couple of teams decided to take that to the extreme by trying to build the ultimate Cup contender. The Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers were already three of the best teams in the NHL—and the Bruins might shake out as one of the best regular-season teams in league history—but none of them could rest easy knowing the competition is so stiff.

The Bruins acquired Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from Washington and then Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit. Did they need to get a point-scoring, puck-rushing defenseman who helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018? Probably not, but they did.

Did they have to add two physical forwards, one who's very offensively capable, to help out the middle of their forward lines? Maybe the injuries to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno are troubling, but they still could've weathered them over the rest of the regular season.

The Maple Leafs went whole-hog wild before the deadline, adding Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari, Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, Erik Gustafsson and Luke Schenn while giving up a boat load of draft picks, including two first-round picks, and younger support players like Joey Anderson and Rasmus Sandin.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is in the final year of his five-year contract, and the Leafs haven't advanced past the first round since 2004. If the all-in push works, Dubas will have a job for life and a statue in downtown Toronto. If not, well...things might get ugly all around.

The Rangers, meanwhile, really leaned into the "Broadway" part of being called the Broadway Blueshirts when they added Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane while not really having to give up too much. A conditional 2023 first-round pick for Tarasenko and a conditional 2023 second-rounder for Kane, along with some lower prospects and picks, were mixed in on both deals. They brought back Tyler Motte and sent out Vitaly Kravtsov.

The superstar factor of the Rangers will ensure that every game is worth watching, but they're looking at facing either the New Jersey Devils or Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. It's that prospect that makes it easier to pull the trigger on adding a pair of players whose superstar years are just a little bit behind them.

The key here for all these moves is they're exciting and they show commitment by all the teams to go for broke to win it all, and we love to see that.