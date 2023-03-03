C.J. Stroud Says He's Been Best CFB Player for 2 Years; Bryce Young Won 2021 Heisman

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to be one of the top signal-callers taken in the 2023 NFL draft, but Alabama's Bryce Young remains the favorite to be the first quarterback off the board.

Still, Stroud believes he has been the best player in college football over the last two seasons, appearing to hint that he should be the top quarterback taken in this year's draft.

"For me, if you put on my film, I think I've been the best player in college football two years in a row," Stroud said, per ESPN's David Newton. "Honestly, I haven't touched my potential yet."

Stroud had a highly impressive 2021 season, completing 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns against six interceptions in 12 games.

However, Young topped the Buckeyes star to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy after completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 15 games.

It's reasonable to say that Stroud was better than Young in 2022, however. The 21-year-old completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns against six interceptions in 13 games.

Young, on the other hand, completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Stroud ranked higher in its list of the top 150 prospects. Stroud is ranked the No. 6 overall prospect, and Young is ranked the No. 12 overall prospect.

Only time will tell which quarterback is better. Right now, both have very bright futures ahead.