Every Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Every team is going to go into 2023 free agency hoping to find the missing piece of the puzzle.

For some, that means finding the final ingredient for a championship team. For others, it's finding the player who's going to unlock the next level of progression for the franchise.

That's why it's hard to judge each team in free agency on a broad scale. They all come in with different resources and different needs. Ideally, a team would be focused on signing its own. If drafting was an exact science, that would be all there is to it.

But that's not the case. Each team could use at least one outside free agent to fill a need on its roster. Considering those needs and budgetary restraints, here's one realistic "dream signing" that would help every NFL team take the next step.