Every Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2023 NFL Free Agency
Every team is going to go into 2023 free agency hoping to find the missing piece of the puzzle.
For some, that means finding the final ingredient for a championship team. For others, it's finding the player who's going to unlock the next level of progression for the franchise.
That's why it's hard to judge each team in free agency on a broad scale. They all come in with different resources and different needs. Ideally, a team would be focused on signing its own. If drafting was an exact science, that would be all there is to it.
But that's not the case. Each team could use at least one outside free agent to fill a need on its roster. Considering those needs and budgetary restraints, here's one realistic "dream signing" that would help every NFL team take the next step.
Arizona Cardinals: CB James Bradberry
The Arizona Cardinals obviously liked what they saw from the Philadelphia Eagles defense in 2022 since they hired defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their head coach.
Now they'll begin the process of building a defense like the one he coached in his final season with Philly.
They could start by signing one of the key players in that unit in James Bradberry. The Eagles pass rush got a lot of credit for stacking up 70 sacks in the regular season, but the cornerback duo of Darius Slay and Bradberry deserved plenty of credit, too.
After getting cut by the New York Giants, Bradberry limited opposing passers to a 51.6 passer rating when they threw the ball his way.
This signing would be a win-win. Bradberry gets to continue playing in Gannon's system that allowed him to shine, and the Cardinals get a jump-start on building the defense to their new coach's liking.
Atlanta Falcons: Edge Marcus Davenport
The Atlanta Falcons were downright nice to quarterbacks last season. Opposing passers could leisurely scan the defense without a worry they would feel rushed by the Falcons group up front.
Grady Jarrett was still productive on the interior. He had six of the team's 21 sacks and was responsible for more than his fair share of the team's 14.6 pressure percentage.
It pretty much forced the Falcons to move on from defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Former New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and assistant defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has taken Pees' place.
A good first step would be for him to bring Marcus Davenport with him. The 26-year-old is an elite athlete, but it still feels like he hasn't reached his maximum potential as he has dealt with injuries throughout his time in the league.
Still, the defensive end has the 16th-highest run defense grade from PFF since he entered the league. He only ended up with a half-sack with the Saints last season, but he had a pressure percentage of 13.3 percent, per Sports Info Solutions.
In other words, he got to the quarterback about as often as the entire Falcons' defensive line last season, even if his sack total doesn't show it.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Allen Lazard
If the Baltimore Ravens are going to make things work out with Lamar Jackson, they have to get serious about putting weapons around him.
To be fair, they have made some attempts. They spent a first-round pick on Rashod Bateman after trading away a former first-rounder in Marquise Brown.
What's interesting about the way the Ravens have approached the position is they seem to have a type. Bateman (6'1", 197 pounds), Brown (5'9", 170 pounds), Demarcus Robinson (6'1", 203 pounds) and Devin Duvernay (5'11", 202 pounds) are all either average or smaller in size for an NFL wide receiver.
Yet Mark Andrews (6'5", 247 pounds) has been Jackson's favorite target. Jackson doesn't have to be as accurate when throwing the ball up to his big-bodied tight end, and the connection they've built is the centerpiece of the Ravens passing game.
By signing the 6'5", 227-pound Allen Lazard, the Ravens would be trying a new strategy at receiver. Lazard is a hard-nosed run blocker, which is important for a Ravens team that figures to run the ball even though they are going from Greg Roman to Todd Monken at offensive coordinator.
Buffalo Bills: OG Nate Davis
The Bills might be a little hesitant signing a Tennessee Titans guard to fill a need after last year, as Rodger Saffold was a case study in why Pro Bowl appearances can be a deceptive metric for free-agent signings.
Saffold was technically a Pro Bowler in 2022, but he drew 10 penalties and garnered a PFF grade of 43.7. He limited opponents to two sacks but also committed six holding penalties, which is arguably just as bad.
Now, the 34-year-old joins right guard Greg Van Roten as a potential free agent, with center Mitch Morse a potential cap casualty.
In other words, it's possible the Bills have three new starters on the interior of the offensive line. They should count it as a win if Nate Davis is one of those starters. The Titans guard is coming off a season in which he posted his best passing grade from PFF and has the 14th-highest run-blocking grade from 2020-2022.
Davis ended the season on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. Combined with Isaac Seumalo and Ben Powers, Davis might have a hard time getting paid on a multi-year contract. That could be enough to get him in the Bills' price range.
Carolina Panthers: DT Dre'Mont Jones
The arrival of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in North Carolina as part of Frank Reich's coaching staff likely means a switch to a 3-4 base defense for the Panthers. It also could mean the Panthers are on the lookout for those with experience in Evero's system.
Of the players on the market who could help them transition to the new defense, Dre'Mont Jones stands out as the best.
Jones had his best season playing in Evero's system. He had 6.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss and likely earned himself a nice payday. He was sixth among all defensive tackles with a 16 percent pass-rush win rate.
Matthew Ioannidis was just ahead of Jones in that metric, so the Panthers may have to decide which of the two will be a better fit in their new system.
If they could find a way to bring them both in, they would form an unstoppable trio with Derrick Brown. Either way, the Panthers would be on their way to having a scary defense in 2023.
Chicago Bears: OT Orlando Brown Jr.
If the Chicago Bears intend to move forward with Justin Fields at quarterback, then setting him up for a leap in Year 3 has to be their top priority.
Fields showed what he can do as a runner in 2022, but his ceiling is going to be determined by what he can do as a passer. In order for him to develop in that department, the protection and surrounding weapons have to improve.
This is a class light on difference-making wide receivers, so the biggest fish the Bears can catch is Orlando Brown Jr. He would give them a level of play they didn't have at left tackle last season.
Brown only allowed four sacks at left tackle last season. From Week 10 on, he had the third-best PFF pass-blocking grade among left tackles. Brown is an earth-mover in the run game and has experience blocking for Lamar Jackson from his time in Baltimore.
Braxton Jones played really well for a fifth-round rookie last season, but this move would allow the Bears to see if he can flip over to the right side. Brown makes too much sense to pass up.
Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Yannick Ngakoue
The Bengals enter the 2023 offseason with a ton of buying power, but they are going to have to be smart with it. They have $36.2 million available, but with massive extensions on the horizon for Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins, they will have to be wise about how they spend their money.
That likely means splurging on a few short-term contracts to maintain future cap flexibility while maximizing their shot at winning a Super Bowl next year.
Yannick Ngakoue fits that profile. The pass-rusher has been unable to stick with a team since being traded from Jacksonville after four seasons. Ngakoue is a limited run defender. At 6'2", 246 pounds, he's never been a great edge-setter.
He does know how to get after the quarterback, though. He's never had fewer than eight sacks in a season, and he's posted 19.5 sacks over the last two years.
That's a nice pickup for a team that posted just 30 sacks last season. Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard are good starting edge defenders, but more depth and versatility will be needed to take down teams like the Chiefs and Bills in the playoffs.
Cleveland Browns: DT Dalvin Tomlinson
The Cleveland Browns were bullied up front on several occasions last year. The run defense was a constant thorn in the defense's side, and they allowed 4.7 yards per carry.
Part of that has to do with the Browns trying to get by at defensive tackle without much serious investment. Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan led the team in snaps on the interior. Elliott was a third-round pick, and Bryan was signed to just a one-year, $4 million contract.
New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes to play an attacking style up front and depends on having a good defensive line. That means the Browns need to pony up and spend draft capital and money to beef up the defensive tackle group.
Dalvin Tomlinson's run-defense grade since 2017 is among the top 16 defensive tackles in the league, per PFF.
Inserting Tomlinson on this defensive line immediately upgrades the run defense, The fact that he can chip in a few sacks a year is an added bonus.
Dallas Cowboys: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. had all the "will they or won't they" tension of a Hallmark movie last year. It felt like Jerry Jones had an update on the team's interest in the free-agent receiver on a weekly basis down the stretch.
A deal didn't come to fruition, and OBJ wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season.
When he's healthy and fully engaged, Beckham can still be a good No. 2 receiver. He showed that off in the Rams' run to the Super Bowl when he posted 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games before tearing his ACL in the Big Game.
Whether Beckham can come back from another major knee injury remains to be seen. But it's worth it for the Cowboys to pay to find out. The decision to trade away Amari Cooper last year hampered the offense, as they couldn't find a consistent option outside of CeeDee Lamb.
Michael Gallup struggled to come back from his own ACL injury. James Washington was rarely in the lineup, and Jalen Tolbert was a healthy scratch on more than one occasion.
OBJ's injury situation and age should mean he has a relatively easy-to-manage price tag for the Cowboys.
Denver Broncos: OT Kaleb McGary
The Denver Broncos brought in the coach they think can salvage Russell Wilson in Sean Payton. Now it's time to put an offensive line in front of him that gives them a shot.
Injuries ravaged the unit last season. Garett Bolles tore his ACL and forced Cam Fleming to the left side. Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson and Quinn Bailey all saw action on the right side. None really did enough to make the Broncos feel comfortable with the position moving forward.
The Broncos could try to go the discount route and hope that an aging veteran pans out. Or they could utilize their cap space to bring in a good right tackle who is hitting his prime.
Kaleb McGary is a great run blocker whose pass-blocking has come a long way since entering the league in 2019. McGary gave up 13 sacks as a rookie but limited opposing rushers to six on his way to the fourth-highest grade of any tackle by PFF.
Detroit Lions: CB Jamel Dean
Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions took a huge step forward on offense in 2022. In 2023, the defense has to follow suit. The Lions have some promising young talent up front, but the secondary is in dire need of help.
The Lions' pass defense held it back last season. The secondary was 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt, tied for 24th in passing touchdowns allowed and 25th in opponent passer rating.
The Lions could use the No. 6 pick on a cornerback, but their experience with Jeff Okudah has shown that taking a corner early isn't always a great immediate solution.
Instead, they could turn their eyes to one of the best cover corners available in Jamel Dean. The 26-year-old is young enough to fit in with their youthful core but proven enough to be considered a leader.
Dean only had two interceptions last season, but he only allowed a completion percentage of 55.4 percent when targeted and was even better in 2021. He was PFF's 10th-highest-graded cornerback among the 118 who qualified to be ranked.
He would be a building block for the secondary moving forward.
Green Bay Packers: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Whether Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love is the quarterback, the Packers have to make some moves to improve the receiving corps. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs showed varying levels of promise as rookies, but Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are both free agents.
Lazard could come back, but the problem is he has a similar skill set to Watson. Both are big-bodied deep threats with contested catch ability. It isn't a bad problem to have, but the Packers may want to diversify, and Lazard may be able to take advantage of a shallow receiver class of free agents.
Either way, JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a lot of sense for the Packers. The former Pro Bowler went to Kansas City on a one-year deal to prove his worth. He did just that with 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He was key in helping the Chiefs reform their passing attack after trading away Tyreek Hill.
With the Packers, he could work the slot and become a reliable cog in a passing attack that needed reliability last season.
Houston Texans: TE Dalton Schultz
We don't know who it is yet, but there's a pretty good chance the Houston Texans will be breaking in a rookie quarterback. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, they are guaranteed to have three of the top four quarterbacks available to them.
Giving that rookie quarterback more surrounding talent than what Davis Mills has had in Houston has to be a priority. A versatile, skilled tight end like Dalton Schultz is one of the nicest things a GM can give a young quarterback.
Schultz holds his own as a blocker so he can play in-line, but he also has enough receiving chops to be flexed out as a receiver. In 2021, he had 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
He had a downturn in production in 2022, but he's still the most well-rounded tight end on the market. After watching the impact that Evan Engram had on the development of Trevor Lawrence this season, the Texans should look to add their own tight end to help their young quarterback.
Indianapolis Colts: OG Isaac Seumalo
Shane Steichen's first order of business in Indianapolis is going to be fixing an offense that finished 30th in scoring and 31st in yards per play.
There was a lot that went wrong for the Colts offense. Matt Ryan's production fell off a cliff at 37 years old, Jonathan Taylor battled injuries, and the offensive line was surprisingly bad.
The group allowed pressure on nearly a quarter of dropbacks (24.2 percent) and were 21st in yards before contact in the running game.
Steichen had the benefit of calling an offense with one of the best offensive lines in the league in Philly. There's serious work to do if the Colts are going to get to that level. Left tackle Bernhard Raimann should develop into an adequate starter, and Braden Smith was fine on the right side.
The right guard spot could use a serious upgrade, though. That's where Steichen should be calling up a familiar name in Isaac Seumalo. Seumalo was PFF's 10th-ranked guard last season and only gave up one sack.
Assuming the new coaching staff can get Quenton Nelson playing like an All-Pro again, they would have the best guard tandem in the league and set their quarterback up for success.
Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Cameron Sutton
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to either trade or release cornerback Shaquill Griffin before free agency starts. The move would free up $13.1 million.
They would be smart to take that money directly to Cameron Sutton and apply it towards a contract for the corner. Sutton has spent the first six years of his career playing in the Steelers' secondary, first as a slot defender before moving to the outside over the last two seasons.
He's proved he's capable of being a high-end CB2. Last year, Sutton held opposing quarterbacks to a 47.9 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 65.3 with three interceptions.
The Jaguars have nearly everything you'd like to see in an ascending defense. Travon Walker and Josh Allen are the foundation of a young pass rush, and Tyson Campbell looked the part as an alpha cornerback.
Sutton could be the final piece at the most important positions on defense to create a monster, and his price tag should be manageable. At 28, he isn't exactly a young player. James Bradberry and Jamel Dean are more likely to set the market.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Jadeveon Clowney
The Kansas City Chiefs have demonstrated the ideal roster-building approach while paying a star quarterback what they're worth.
They've paid Patrick Mahomes, identified the few stars they feel are worth the money, drafted well and backfilled the roster with functional pieces at bargain prices. So free agency isn't about extravagant spending for them at this point, it's about finding a few missing pieces who could make the difference.
Building pass-rush depth is definitely an area in which a free agent could create value. Chris Jones leads the pass rush, and George Karlaftis was second on the team in sacks with six on the year. Frank Clark was next with five, but he could be a cap casualty, as the Chiefs are just over the cap heading into the offseason.
Clowney has never quite lived up to his potential as a No. 1 pick, but he is an excellent run defender on the edge and is generally productive as a pass-rusher. He had only two sacks in his last season with the Cleveland Brown but had nine in 2021.
Things did not end well in 2022. The Browns sent the defensive end home after he criticized how they used him. A redemption tour with the Chiefs could result in a ring and a more positive image heading into 2024 free agency.
Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jimmy Garoppolo
At the NFL combine, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler talked about the team's approach to finding a quarterback.
He acknowledged that there are multiple ways to go about it in regards to the draft, including drafting a rookie and sitting him behind a veteran.
"It's just a philosophical thing that you have to make a decision on," Ziegler said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "And you have to be aligned from the top of the organization down if you draft a young guy and you're going to commit to that person sitting all year and learning."
Sitting at No. 7 in the draft, the Raiders are in a good position to take a quarterback. But with $46.3 million in salary cap space, they also have the money to make a splash with a free agent.
Signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a two or three-year contract would be the ideal scenario. They would get a veteran quarterback with a history with Josh McDaniels who can help them win now with Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the roster while buying some time for a prospect like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis to develop.
Los Angeles Chargers: DT A'Shawn Robinson
The Los Angeles Chargers were not shy about spending money last offseason. Their acquisitions were headlined by trading for Khalil Mack and signing J.C. Jackson.
This offseason, they will be much quieter. But that doesn't mean they can't go to the market to address one glaring issue: The Chargers had the league's worst run defense in 2022. Mack and Jackson were brought in to help the pass defense at two marquee positions.
This year, the focus should be adding some cheaper, unsung heroes who can help stuff the run.
A'Shawn Robinson is a perfect candidate. The Rams defensive tackle isn't going to make any headlines or be a splashy addition, but he does have the 12th-highest run-defense grade over the last two seasons from PFF.
At 6'4", 330 pounds, he has the size to line up as a true nose technique, but when playing alongside Greg Gaines with the Rams, he showed he can line up all over the interior.
Robinson is the ideal subtle move the Chargers can make that isn't going to break the bank. He ended the season with a torn meniscus after 10 games, but that isn't typically an injury that would last into the next season.
The Chargers could get great value to address a desperate need.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Robert Woods
The Rams are in need of a receiver who can produce alongside Cooper Kupp. The problem is, they don't have a lot of money or cap flexibility.
Robert Woods is coming off a season in Tennessee in which he probably hurt his free agency value. The Titans released the veteran after giving the Rams a sixth-round pick for him last year. Woods turned 91 targets with the Titans to just 53 catches for 527 and two touchdowns.
A one-year deal could help both parties involved. Bobby Trees is one year removed from posting 45 receptions and 556 yards with four touchdowns in just nine games with the Rams.
The Rams get a veteran receiver who is familiar with the team's playbook and culture. Woods gets another chance to revive his value on the market by proving he can still produce in the right situation.
Miami Dolphins: LB Lavonte David
The Miami Dolphins have been operating like they want to win now. So adding a 33-year-old linebacker who's still playing at an elite level in Lavonte David is a move that makes sense.
The Dolphins offense is set up for success as it is. Mike McDaniel scheming up plays for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle proved to be enough for Miami to be effective on offense. The thing that will decide how far that goes is the defense.
Vic Fangio takes over a unit that was 24th in ESPN's defensive efficiency metric. The Dolphins have nice pieces at every level of the defense. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb can be a strong one-two pass-rushing duo. Xavien Howard can still be an elite cornerback, and Jevon Holland is a burgeoning safety.
Jerome Baker has been forced to do a lot of the work in the middle of the defense, though. He thrives as an off-ball linebacker who can add value as a blitzer, but Elandon Roberts just gives replacement-level production beside him.
David would give the Dolphins an elite pairing at linebacker. The three-time All-Pro selection is still athletic enough to run with tight ends and running backs in coverage. He only surrendered 5.2 yards per target this season.
He's the perfect addition for a team that will attempt to overthrow Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East next season.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Jonathan Jones
By any metric, the Vikings secondary was bad last season. They were 30th in yards allowed per attempt, gave up a passer rating of 91.6 and gave up the third-most air yards in the league.
Surprisingly, 32-year-old Patrick Peterson was the best cornerback they had. The aging veteran is set to hit free agency, though, potentially leaving the Vikings with an even bigger need to address the position.
The Vikes have some younger options like Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth. But both gave up passer ratings of 108.0 or higher and were limited by injuries.
Twenty-nine-year-old Jonathan Jones would give the Vikings a younger option than Peterson coming off a strong year. The seven-year vet spent most of his time in the slot before becoming a full-time starter on the outside last year.
He rewarded the Patriots' faith in him with 16 starts, four interceptions and just 6.5 yards allowed per target.
His ability to play inside or out and give the Vikings a reliable veteran option would make him the ideal signing. The Vikes have to carve out some cap space, but they should benefit from a relatively deep cornerback class headlined by James Bradberry and Jamel Dean.
New England Patriots: OT Mike McGlinchey
The Patriots have some soul-searching to do on the offense this offseason. Whether Mac Jones is the quarterback of the future or not, they have to improve after finishing 24th in offensive efficiency in 2022.
Surrounding their quarterback with better weapons would be a start, but this class doesn't offer a lot of help in that area. Instead, they should turn to free agency to help with the offensive line.
Both tackle spots were a problem last season. According to PFF, Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown combined to give up 12 sacks and draw 22 penalties at right and left tackle, respectively.
Orlando Brown Jr. would be nice, but they might not be able to outbid the Chicago Bears. Plugging in Mike McGlinchey at right tackle would go a long way toward solving the unit's problems, though.
McGlinchey is ranked second in PFF's free-agent offensive tackle rankings. Their analysts note that his run-blocking grade is in the top 10 of all tackles since he entered the league.
New Orleans Saints: WR Parris Campbell
The Saints already got their best-case scenario signing when they reportedly inked Derek Carr to a four-year deal before free agency even opened. That gives them their best answer at quarterback since Drew Brees retired.
They must now begin the work of making sure Carr is able to be successful. They're finding a way to bring the quarterback in despite playing their perpetual game of kick the can with their salary-cap situation.
The Saints often start every offseason buried on the list of teams with cap space. They will once again have to get creative with extensions, restructures and make some cuts to sign players.
The receiving corps is one area that will need work. Deonte Hardy, Jarvis Landry and Marquez Callaway are all set to be free agents. Finding a potential upgrade at a bargain price would go a long way for the Saints.
Parris Campbell best fits that mold. The receiver has struggled with injuries since getting drafted by the Colts, but he finally stayed healthy for a full season and reminded fans why he was an enticing prospect.
Campbell had 63 receptions for 623 yards in a Colts offense that struggled all year. Now his Spotrac market value projection is just $2.5 million on a one-year deal because of his health concerns and limited production.
If he can stay healthy, he will easily surpass that value for the Saints offense working alongside Chris Olave.
New York Giants: LB David Long Jr.
Once you factor in Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, the Giants' cap-space situation gets a little tighter, so they might not have the money to go out and make the biggest splash.
They could add to their young core and address a massive need by targeting David Long Jr. to man the middle of their defense. Long is only 26 years old and coming off his best season to date.
Long is an aggressive linebacker who makes impact plays. He was fourth in run-defense grade among all inside linebackers graded by PFF and racked up 12 tackles for loss. He isn't bad as a blitzer, either, racking up a 23.8 pressure percentage.
Long isn't a liability in coverage, as he allowed a passer rating of 74.1 in 2022.
His versatility and ability to play several different roles is something that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale would get the most out of. Considering Spotrac projects his market value at a two-year, $9.9 million contract, he would be a steal for the Giants, who were 31st in rush defense last year.
New York Jets: S Jessie Bates III
The Jets would obviously love to acquire a quarterback, but Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo will have suitors with more cap space, Daniel Jones seems to be staying with the Giants, and bringing back Geno Smith might not be an option, either.
That might leave the Jets looking to a trade to improve their quarterback situation and utilizing free agency to build the rest of the roster.
The Jets don't have a ton of needs on defense, but their continued focus on building an elite secondary could be completed by signing former All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III.
Bates is a versatile safety who would immediately replace Lamarcus Joyner. The 32-year-old was the weak link in the secondary last season, ranking 72nd among all safeties graded by PFF and giving up a passer rating of 110.6.
Bates would pair with Jordan Whitehead to form an impactful safety duo. Combined with D.J. Reed and Ahmad Gardner at cornerback, it would be one of the best secondaries in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles: QB Marcus Mariota
General manager Howie Roseman built a nearly perfect roster for the modern age of football in Philadelphia last year. Now it's going to take some serious salary-cap gymnastics to hold much of it together.
The Eagles face a really tight financial situation this offseason. They are just $1.1 million under the salary cap with a free-agent class that is loaded with talent that made the 2022 season special.
They aren't going to be able to keep them all, much less have a ton of money left over to bring in outside talent.
But the backup quarterback position is vital, and the answer is not on the roster. Gardner Minshew II is a free agent and no longer fits the Eagles' identity on offense. Jalen Hurts has proved he is worth building around, and the backup needs to be a player who can start for a few weeks and provide a facsimile.
Marcus Mariota—who rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 2,219 passing yards this season—is a perfect fit for the role.
Hurts has missed two games in each of his two seasons as a starter. His running style virtually guarantees that he's going to spend some time recovering from an injury. When that happens, the Eagles need a quarterback who can operate the offense competently.
Mariota is that guy and should be willing to come cheap after being released by the Falcons after the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Tremaine Edmunds
It's obviously a fun angle that Tremaine Edmunds could play alongside brother Terrell Edmunds if the Steelers were to bring him back and sign his younger brother. But this isn't just about a family reunion every Sunday afternoon.
This is about the Steelers finally finding the ultra-athletic inside linebacker they've been looking for. Whether it was trading up to draft Devin Bush Jr. in the top 10 or signing Myles Jack in free agency, Pittsburgh has tried to find a top-flight off-ball linebacker.
Tremaine Edmunds is ostensibly looking for a place where he can get paid and continue to ascend. He's still only 24 years old despite completing five seasons in the league.
He has the sideline-to-sideline speed to run down plays all over the field. He's had over 100 combined tackles every year and made huge strides as a coverage linebacker. He limited opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 69.9 when targeted in 2022.
Plugging him in alongside Jack would give the Steelers an injection of youth and flexibility to take the next step in 2023.
San Francisco 49ers: DT David Onyemata
It's scary to think what the San Francisco 49ers pass rush would be without Nick Bosa. He accounted for 18.5 of the team's 44 sacks.
The next highest sack total on the team was Samson Ebukam with five, followed by Charles Omenihu with 4.5. Both are set to hit free agency this offseason.
The pass rush on the interior was particularly disappointing. Arik Armstead only played in nine games and didn't register a sack. Javon Kinlaw continued to get closer to bust territory, and Omenihu was arguably the only real threat when he kicked inside on passing downs.
Signing David Onyemata of the Saints would help Bosa out by adding a 6'4", 300-pound true defensive tackle who can also rush the passer. According to PFF, he boasts an 11.4 pressure percentage over the last three seasons, ranking 11th among all interior defenders in that time span.
He would be a veteran stop-gap to ensure the 49ers get better production from the middle while buying the club time to develop some younger players on the defensive line.
Seattle Seahawks: DT Javon Hargrave
Assuming the Seahawks get a deal done with Geno Smith to come back and be the starting quarterback, the goal should be to contend for the NFC West title next season.
After going 9-8 with help from a stellar rookie class in 2022, the Seahawks appear to be the greatest obstacle to a repeat division title for the Niners. Not only does general manager John Schneider have two first-round picks to work with, but they also have $24.7 million in cap space.
That should give them enough leeway to add one more big-ticket free agent, and Javon Hargrave could elevate an ascending Seahawks defense.
Seattle has done well to put together a stable of young pass rushers on the edge. Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe combined for 23 sacks last season. But it could use a veteran to bring everything together.
Hargrave was a big reason why the Eagles had 70 sacks last season. He's one of the best interior pass rushers in the league, and he draws double teams that would allow the Seahawks' young edge players to see more one-on-one blocking.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Damien Harris
The Tom Brady era is over in Tampa Bay, and it might be time to pay the piper. With Derek Carr already off the market, and Tampa facing a massive free-agent class that includes several defensive starters and a tough cap situation, the Bucs might have to tear down the roster before building it back up.
Their cap woes are as real as it gets in the NFL. Even simple restructures can only get them $18 million under the salary cap, per Over The Cap.
Tampa will truly have to be bargain shoppers this year. The good news is that the need at running back is likely to be addressed at a good price. The running back class is deep, and the Bucs already released Leonard Fournette, opening the door for another back to come in and take his place.
Rachaad White figures to play a large role. He caught 50 passes as a rookie, but he averaged 3.7 yards per carry and could use a more traditional runner playing alongside him.
That's a role made for Damien Harris. By the end of the season, Harris had lost much of his role to Rhamondre Stevenson, but he's still an effective runner, averaging 4.7 yards per carry in his career.
With an unsettled quarterback position, the Bucs need to be able to lean on the run. Harris could help in that department at an affordable price.
Tennessee Titans: WR Jakobi Meyers
If the Titans are going to reclaim the AFC South, the offense has to get markedly better and reduce its reliance on Derrick Henry. That may mean a shakeup at quarterback, but it definitely has to mean putting better resources around him.
Mike Vrabel's team was once again respectable on defense but finished 28th in scoring. The Titans had a strong case for the worst group of receivers in the league. Robert Woods led the way with a paltry 527 yards and two touchdowns on 53 receptions.
The 30-year-old has already been released as the Titans go to work on clearing cap space for the offseason.
Some of that cap space needs to go toward building the receiving corps back up. It isn't a strong group of free-agent receivers, but Jakobi Meyers might be the best of the bunch. He has led the Patriots in receiving each of the last three seasons.
Meyers does his best work out of the slot, but he can play on the outside, too. Going from an undrafted free agent to the Patriots' leading receiver takes work ethic and attention to detail. He would be an ideal leader in a receiving room that needs Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips to step up in Year 2.
Washington Commanders: OG Ben Powers
Ideally, the Commanders could find a quarterback option on the open market. They aren't in a great position to draft one of the top quarterback prospects, and they've already parted ways with Carson Wentz.
But with Derek Carr heading to New Orleans, it might be better to spend their free agent dollars on creating a better situation for a young quarterback.
Whether that's Sam Howell or someone else, the protection on the interior would be improved with Ben Powers on the roster. Neither guard spot was a strength for Washington last year.
Trai Turner was ranked 66th out of 77 guards graded by PFF. Left guard Andrew Norwell wasn't much better, giving up four sacks and earning a 59.8 grade.
Wes Schweitzer would be another alternative on the roster, but he's set to become a free agent and only played in seven games this season with an ankle injury and a concussion.
Powers didn't give up a single sack and had PFF's second-highest pass-blocking grade. His presence would make life easier for whoever is taking snaps in Washington come August.
All salary cap info via Spotrac and all advanced stats via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.