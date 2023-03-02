Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor Named Miami Hurricanes Defensive Ends Coach

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The new-look Miami Hurricanes football staff has finally taken shape as Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor has been promoted to the program's defensive ends coach, according to Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Taylor, 48, served as a defensive analyst on Mario Cristobal's inaugural staff last season. He will be filling the void left behind by Rod Wright, who left the program to become a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans.

A former defensive player of the year and four-time All-Pro, Taylor is a South Florida legend having spent the majority of his illustrious career with the Dolphins.

Taylor is the latest and final piece of a revamped defensive coaching staff for the Hurricanes. Lance Guidry was hired from Marshall to become the program's defensive coordinator and Derek Nicholson will coach the linebackers after working at Louisville in a similar capacity.

He will have no shortage of talent to work with next season as defensive end was one of Miami's best position groups in 2022 and the team returns a solid group of pass rushers.

The Hurricanes have three players with at least four sacks returning to the program in Akheem Mesidor (seven), Jahfari Harvey (5.5) and Nyjalik Kelly (four). They also have a trio of four-star prospects incoming with Collins Acheampong, Rueben Bain and Jayden Wayne, per 247 Sports.

Miami finished with the fifth-most sacks in the ACC last season with 37 for 193 yards. It was one of the bright spots on a defense that finished 10th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 26.8 points per game.

While Taylor hasn't coached a position group at the collegiate level he coached the defensive line at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, a perennial powerhouse in South Florida, per Lichtenstein.