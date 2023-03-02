Jalen Carter at 2023 NFL Combine: Official Measurements for Georgia DL

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, one day after being arrested on reckless driving and racing charges in connection with a January crash that killed UGA teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter turned himself in on Wednesday night before posting $4,000 bail and returning to Indianapolis for interviews with teams and to take part in measurements, among other things.

Here's a look at how he measured:

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 314 pounds

Hands: 10¼"

Arms: 33½"

Carter did not participate in any workouts at this week's combine in Indianapolis. He wasn't expected to participate in drills even before his arrest.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Feb. 27 that Carter's agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, said he would instead participate in drills during Georgia's pro day on March 15.

Carter has an arraignment hearing scheduled for April 18. His charges carry a 12-month jail sentence and $1,000 fine at maximum.

The 21-year-old spent his entire three-year collegiate career with Georgia. During the 2022 season, he posted three sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 32 tackles and seven tackles for a loss in 13 games.

Carter is widely considered one of the best players in the 2023 draft class. B/R's NFL Scouting Department listed him as the second-best player in the class with a grade of 9.5 following the Senior Bowl.

Some of the other top defensive linemen in the draft include Clemson's Bryan Bresee, Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson and Baylor's Siaki Ika.