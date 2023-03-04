NFL Combine Stars Who Never Panned Out

0 of 7

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

In the minds of all NFL personnel, there's a voice reminding the individual that the NFL Scouting Combine has limited value.

The unpadded setting is not a reflection of what happens on Sundays in the fall. Draft prospects train specifically for workouts that often only indirectly influence their performance in actual games. College tape should be the most impactful piece of any evaluation.

However, that internal voice occasionally gets overruled. And the result can be a combine star who becomes a bust.

While NFL history is littered with applicable examples—such as Tony Mandarich back in 1989—the following group is a selection of players who entered the league in the last 20 years.