NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer Getting 'Rave Reviews' at Combine

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is still in its early stages after getting underway on Tuesday, but a pair of players are reportedly already standing out from the rest of the field.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reported former Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson and former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer are "receiving rave reviews" after their interviews, noting their names came up "multiple times" from teams. The longtime draft expert described Wilson and Mayer as "polished pros."

Wilson began his collegiate career at Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech, where he established himself as one of the best defensive players in the nation. As a redshirt junior in 2022, he totaled 61 tackles with seven sacks and a forced fumble on his way to earning All-Big 12 first-team honors.

While Wilson won't work out at the combine as he continues his recovery from foot surgery in November, he's not short on confidence. During his press conference on Wednesday, the 22-year-old made his case to be selected by the Chicago Bears, who have the No. 1 pick and could trade down within the top 10.

"If they draft me, I'll bring everybody along in this draft class," Wilson said. "I'll be a future face of the franchise and soon be a leader of the defense."

Mayer was named a consensus All-American after recording 67 catches, 809 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior for the Fighting Irish. His 180 career catches are the most by a tight end in Notre Dame program history.

B/R's NFL scouting department has Mayer and Wilson ranked No. 5 and No. 15, respectively, in the most recent draft big board. It's clear that both players will be difference-makers at the next level, and teams are already enamored with the thought of adding them as potential franchise cornerstones.