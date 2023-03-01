Mike Perry: Jake Paul's Team Was 'Upset' over Viral Tommy Fury Fight Script Tweet

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Fighter Mike Perry says he does not regret posting a fake script ahead of Sunday's Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight.

Perry told TMZ Sports that Paul's camp was "upset" over the tweet, with coach BJ Flores reaching out to express his displeasure.

"Jake's coach wrote me and was upset about his reputation," Perry said.

The clearly fake script went viral ahead of the fight and stoked further theories about the legitimacy of Paul's fights. Paul would go on to lose to Fury via split decision—the script called for an eighth-round TKO victory—and Perry says he has no regrets about making the post.

"It was an Instagram post I think my buddy sent me," Perry said. "I tweeted it and it's probably my best tweet of all time, probably. It got a lot of attention. People talked a lot of trash on me for it. Whatever."

Perry was originally slated as the backup fighter for Paul if Fury would have been unable to make it.

While Paul's team has not spoken much about the fake script since the Problem Child's loss in Saudi Arabia, Perry likely quelled the situation by not responding to Flores.