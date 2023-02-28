Daniel Jeremiah Suggests Patrick Mahomes-Type 'Plan' for Anthony Richardson as Rookie

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Florida Gators standout Anthony Richardson is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL draft alongside the likes of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.

However, the 21-year-old likely won't be a starter during his first season in the NFL and could instead take on more of a Patrick Mahomes-type role as a rookie, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday:

"I think he needs to sit. I know there's some disagreement on that," Jeremiah said. " ... To me, this is the Mahomes plan. Let him sit. Let him learn. Let him develop, clean some stuff up and then you could have a huge payout."

Mahomes, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs 10th overall in 2017, sat behind Alex Smith for nearly his entire rookie season. He was named Kansas City's starter for its final regular-season game and went on to defeat the Denver Broncos 27-24.

The 27-year-old then took over as the team's full-time starter in 2018 and went on to be named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

Richardson's only season as Florida's starting quarterback came in 2022. He completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 654 yards and nine scores.

In its most recent mock draft, B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Richardson going 16th overall to the Washington Commanders behind Stroud, Young and Levis. The scouting department notes he's an "incomplete prospect" that needs to develop his passing game.