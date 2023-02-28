Report: Rasmus Sandin Traded to Capitals from Maple Leafs for Erik Gustafsson, Pick

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to make moves ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline.

Toronto has traded defenseman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Washington initially acquired the 2023 first-round selection in the deal that sent defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins.

Gustafsson is on a one-year, $800,000 deal. The Capitals are not retaining any of his salary, per TSN's Chris Johnston.

In addition to Gustafsson, the Maple Leafs have also acquired Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari, Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty this winter as they load up for a deep playoff run in an increasingly difficult Eastern Conference.

Toronto acquired O'Reilly and Acciari from the St. Louis Blues earlier this month in exchange for prospect Mikhail Abramov, forward Adam Gaudette, a 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

The franchise also added McCabe, Lafferty and a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2024 and 2025 from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday in exchange for forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev.

Sandin, 22, was selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2018 draft. Through 52 games this season, he has posted four goals and 16 assists for 20 points and is a plus-10.

The Swede signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with Toronto in September 2022 and will become a free agent following the 2023-24 campaign.

Gustafsson, meanwhile, will become a free agent following the 2022-23 season. The 30-year-old veteran has notched seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points in 61 games and is a plus-nine.

The 2012 fourth-round pick's experience will be much better for Toronto in the postseason. He is also averaging 20:22 of time on ice this season, compared to Sandin's 17:59 TOI, though fans should expect him to be used in a depth role.

In addition to playing for the Capitals, Gustafsson has played for the Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers.