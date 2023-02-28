Commanders' Ron Rivera: Sam Howell 'Not Our Starter' Yet, Entering Offseason as QB1

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Write Sam Howell's name in as the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders in pencil instead of pen.

After Washington head coach Ron Rivera previously suggested the second-year signal-caller was in position to start for the NFC East team, Rivera told reporters Tuesday: "He's not our starter. He's coming in as QB1 and he'll get a chance to be the starter."

Rivera said the Commanders will look to add veteran depth and could bring back free-agent-to-be Taylor Heinicke as well.

Howell and Heinicke are the only quarterbacks on the roster after the Commanders announced Monday they have released Carson Wentz. Washington traded for Wentz last offseason, but his inconsistent play and injury problems led to a disappointing year.

As for Howell, Rivera said Feb. 8, "Going in, [Howell will] start as the No. 1, but it's something he has to continue to earn and show us he deserves to be that guy."

Howell seemed to understand the expectations and said last week: "I was obviously super excited, super grateful of Coach Rivera for giving me that opportunity. But the work starts now. I got to take advantage of the opportunity I do have and do everything to try and give this team a chance to win every single game that we play."

The North Carolina product, who was a fifth-round pick, is anything but a proven commodity after playing one game during his rookie season.

He completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys to end the season.

Howell is set up to succeed as former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy takes the same role in Washington in 2023 after winning two Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin also gives Howell a No. 1 wide receiver who he can trust to make plays downfield.

Whether the quarterback can take advantage of the opportunity will likely determine who starts in Week 1 for Washington, but the position is still up for grabs.