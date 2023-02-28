Oklahoma HSBB Game Scene of Massive Fight Caught on Video; Players, Parents Involved

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

A brawl at an Oklahoma high school girls basketball game was captured on video and went viral on social media this week.

Taylor Mitchell of KFOR obtained footage of the fight, which began after Friday's playoff game between Star Spencer High School and Tulsa's Central High School. It showed cheerleaders, fans and parents in the melee along with players.

Skylar Brooks, the woman who shot the video, said the fight came out of nowhere.

"It really wasn't a dirty game. I mean, everybody seemed normal. So, it definitely caught me off guard," Brooks said. "... There were a few players involved, but most of the players were standing back. So, yeah, it was definitely, I would say more of the fans and parents."

The fight lasted about five minutes before it was broken up by arriving police, per Mitchell. According to Brooks, there was no security or police presence at the game, played at Morris High School. Police remained at the school for a boys game that was slated to take place after the girls contest.

The schools stated they took disciplinary action against those involved in the fight. Several adults seen fighting on the video were barred from attending athletic events for the rest of the school year by Tulsa Public Schools.