Baseball Cards: 2023 MLB Rookie of the Year Front-Runners and Their Must-Own Cards

AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

The start of a new MLB season means a fresh crop of rookie set to take the baseball card collecting hobby by storm.

Last year, players like Julio Rodríguez, Bobby Witt Jr., Jeremy Peña, Michael Harris II and Adley Rutschman went from prospects to performers, and they were all hot commodities in the hobby.

So, who is next?

First things first, all due respect to Andrew Painter (PHI), Hunter Brown (HOU), Grayson Rodriguez (BAL) and other high-profile pitchers on the cusp of the big leagues, but the hobby market has always given the vast majority of its attention to position players.

It's also worth noting that you won't find Japanese imports Kodai Senga (NYM) or Masataka Yoshida (BOS) on this list since their first cards have not yet hit the market, outside of some international releases.

That leaves us with 10 position players on the rise capable of future stardom.

A 1st Bowman card—specifically his 1st Bowman Chrome autograph—has become the most sought-after early card of most players. It generally represents their first card that was released, often coming years before their rookie cards. As such, much of the pricing referenced in this article will reflect 1st Bowman Chrome autographs.