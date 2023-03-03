Baseball Cards: 2023 MLB Rookie of the Year Front-Runners and Their Must-Own Cards

Baseball Cards: 2023 MLB Rookie of the Year Front-Runners and Their Must-Own CardsMarch 3, 2023
The start of a new MLB season means a fresh crop of rookie set to take the baseball card collecting hobby by storm.
Last year, players like Julio Rodríguez, Bobby Witt Jr., Jeremy Peña, Michael Harris II and Adley Rutschman went from prospects to performers, and they were all hot commodities in the hobby.
So, who is next?
First things first, all due respect to Andrew Painter (PHI), Hunter Brown (HOU), Grayson Rodriguez (BAL) and other high-profile pitchers on the cusp of the big leagues, but the hobby market has always given the vast majority of its attention to position players.
It's also worth noting that you won't find Japanese imports Kodai Senga (NYM) or Masataka Yoshida (BOS) on this list since their first cards have not yet hit the market, outside of some international releases.
That leaves us with 10 position players on the rise capable of future stardom.
A 1st Bowman card—specifically his 1st Bowman Chrome autograph—has become the most sought-after early card of most players. It generally represents their first card that was released, often coming years before their rookie cards. As such, much of the pricing referenced in this article will reflect 1st Bowman Chrome autographs.
C Franciso Álvarez, New York Mets
1st Bowman: 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects
Bargain Buy: 2020 Topps Pro Debut
Franciso Álvarez is expected to open the season at Triple-A Syracuse while he continues to work on the defensive side of his game, while Omar Narváez and Tomás Nido handle catching duties for the New York Mets in the interim.
That doesn't mean he can't still win NL Rookie of the Year.
The power-hitting catcher batted .260/.374/.511 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI in 112 games as a 20-year-old in the upper levels of the minors, and he has legitimate 30-homer upside at the next level.
His 1st Bowman Chrome autographs in PSA 10 condition have been selling in the $350-400 range this offseason, and that number could quickly climb once he makes his MLB debut.
OF Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
1st Bowman: 2019 Bowman Chrome Draft
Bargain Buy: 2020 Topps Pro Debut
The D-backs saw enough out of Corbin Carroll after he made his MLB debut on Aug. 29 last year that the front office is already discussing a potential long-term extension even before he has exhausted his rookie status.
The 2019 first-round pick posted a 133 OPS+ with 15 extra-base hits and 1.2 WAR in his first MLB action, and he is expected to break camp as the starting left fielder and potential leadoff hitter heading into 2023.
His uptick in power production in the minors came in an extremely hitter-friendly environment, so it remains to be seen just how many home runs he will hit, but he has long been viewed as one of the best pure hitters in the minors.
The most recent sale of a PSA 10 copy of his 1st Bowman Chrome auto was for $435 on March 1, and a strong start could make him one of the hottest names on the market to begin the season.
1B Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox
1st Bowman: 2018 Bowman Chrome Draft
Bargain Buy: 2023 Topps
After suiting up for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics and then hitting .281/.389/.500 with 36 extra-base hits in 76 games in the minors last year, Triston Casas finally made his MLB debut as a September call-up.
The 23-year-old hit just .197 in 95 plate appearances, but he still posted a 113 OPS+ thanks to strong on-base skills (.358 OBP, 19 BB, 20.0 BB%) and excellent power production (.211 ISO, 5 HR).
He should break camp as the everyday first baseman and open the year as one of the AL Rookie of the Year front-runners, and there has even been some talk about potentially batting him leadoff.
His 1st Bowman Chrome autos are selling in the $250 range in PSA 10 condition, though Red Sox players often face an uphill battle establishing value due to the large New York collecting base ignoring Boston players.
OF Oscar Colas, Chicago White Sox
1st Bowman: 2022 Bowman Chrome Prospects
Bargain Buy: 2022 Topps Pro Debut
Will Oscar Colas win the Chicago White Sox starting right field job?
The 24-year-old hit .314/.371/.524 with 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 117 games in the upper levels of the minors last year, and manager Pedro Grifol made it clear he will be given every chance to compete with Gavin Sheets for the starting gig.
The White Sox gave Colas a $2.7 million bonus during the 2022 international signing period, and he was one of the headliners in the 2022 Bowman Chrome Prospects release.
That said, his first card actually came in the 2019 BBM set in Japan when he played for the Softbank Hawks as a developmental player for parts of three seasons while also playing professionally in Cuba.
His 1st Bowman Chrome auto was inserted into packs as a redemption, so the secondary market is still somewhat thin on available options relative to some of the others on this list. A pair of ungraded copies sold for $118.50 and $119 on March 1.
SS/3B Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
1st Bowman: 2019 Bowman Chrome Draft
Bargain Buy: 2023 Topps
Gunnar Henderson hit .297/.416/.531 with 50 extra-base hits and 22 steals in 112 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, forcing his way onto the MLB roster late in the season after the Baltimore Orioles emerged as a surprise wild-card contender.
The 21-year-old continued to impress in the big leagues, hitting .259/.348/.440 for a 123 OPS+ with 12 extra-base hits and 0.9 WAR in 34 games while making starts at second base, shortstop and third base.
The last three sales on PSA 10 copies of his 1st Bowman Chrome auto have been $938, $999 and $919, so it's clear he is one of the most popular names on the market right now.
His Topps flagship rookie card was also included in 2023 Topps Series 1, and while 1st Bowman autos dominate the hobby landscape, many collectors still have a place in their collection for Topps flagship rookies.
3B Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
1st Bowman: 2019 Bowman Chrome Draft
Bargain Buy: 2020 Topps Pro Debut
Josh Jung is not generating as much buzz as some of the other top rookies heading into the 2023 season, but he has a wide open path to the starting third base job after finally shaking the injury bug.
The 25-year-old has played just 179 professional games since he was taken No. 8 overall in the 2019 draft, missing time with a stress fracture in his left foot and a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
He made his MLB debut last September and tallied five home runs and 14 RBI in 26 games, cementing his place as the third baseman of the future for a Texas Rangers team on the rise with legitimate playoff aspirations.
Ungraded versions of his 1st Bowman Chrome auto have been selling in the $80-100 range this offseason, and he has a bit more room for growth than some of the others on this list if he makes a run at Rookie of the Year honors.
SS Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
1st Bowman: 2021 Bowman Chrome Prospects
Bargain Buy: 2022 Topps Pro Debut
Ezequiel Tovar has long been viewed as one of the best defensive shortstops in the minors, and he sent his prospect stock soaring last year when he hit .319/.387/.540 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 17 steals in 71 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
With veteran shortstop José Iglesias gone in free agency and no outside additions made to replace him, all signs point to Tovar being the shortstop of the present and future for the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies have been a bit of a hobby blind spot over the years, with stars like Todd Helton, Nolan Arenado, Troy Tulowitzki, Trevor Story and others failing to receive the attention they deserve relative to their production.
As a result, his top cards are still relatively affordable, and the most recent PSA 10 sale of his 1st Bowman Chrome auto was for $189.99 on Feb. 28.
IF/OF Miguel Vargas, Los Angeles Dodgers
1st Bowman: 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects
Bargain Buy: 2023 Topps
With Trea Turner and Justin Turner gone in free agency and Gavin Lux lost for the season to a torn ACL, there appears to be a clear path for one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' young infield prospects to win a job this spring.
Miguel Vargas is the front-runner after hitting .304/.404/.511 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 82 RBI in 113 games at Triple-A last season, and he is capable of lining up at second base or third base.
The 23-year-old will have some competition from fellow top prospect Michael Busch who is also knocking on the door, and Chris Taylor could also see time at second base, but Vargas has a great opportunity to carve out a major role on a contender.
A PSA 10 version of his 1st Bowman Chrome auto sold for $330 on March 1, and his value could climb significantly if he emerges as the Dodgers' next homegrown star.
2B/SS Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
1st Bowman: 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects
Bargain Buy: 2020 Topps Pro Debut
Anthony Volpe emerged as one of baseball's top prospects during a breakout 2021 season, and he solidified his status as a potential future star last season when he posted an .802 OPS with 35 doubles, 21 home runs, 65 RBI and 50 steals in 132 games in the upper levels of the minors.
With Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu both expected to see playing time at second base and rookie Oswald Peraza pushing Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the shortstop job, the Yankees have no shortage of middle infield options.
That said, Volpe is the type of prospect who will push his way into the picture once he's ready, and he is already receiving rave reviews at spring training for his all-around game and intangibles.
With his market receiving the Yankees boost, PSA 10 copies of his 1st Bowman Chrome auto have been selling for north of $1,000 this spring.
OF Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals
1st Bowman: 2020 Bowman Chrome Draft
Bargain Buy: 2021 Topps Pro Debut
With an imposing 6'5", 220-pound frame and legitimate five-tool potential, Jordan Walker has as high of a ceiling as any prospect in the minors, and he is the type of talent who could force his way onto the MLB roster.
The 20-year-old hit .306/.388/.510 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 68 RBI in 119 games at Double-A last season, also showing off some surprising athleticism for a player his size with 22 steals in 27 attempts.
Drafted as a third baseman, he transitioned to the outfield over the final two months of the 2022 season, and he could make a serious play for the starting right field job with a strong spring.
The hobby has already taken notice of his tremendous upside, with a PSA 10 copy of his 1st Bowman Chrome auto selling for $1,475 on Feb. 22.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, while pricing data comes via recent eBay sales.