Josh McDaniels: Raiders 'Working Toward' Keeping Josh Jacobs on Long-Term Contract

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that the organization is making efforts to re-sign All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs.

During a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, McDaniels told reporters: "That's the hope and the goal is that he's here for a while. We'll see how that all plays out, but again, Dave and Josh's representatives have been in contact, and that's the goal. That's what we're working toward."

In his first season playing under McDaniels, Jacobs enjoyed a career year in 2022, leading the NFL in rushing yardage (1,653) and total yardage (2,053).

Jacobs also rushed for a career-high 12 touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

As a result, Jacobs was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time, and he earned his second Pro Bowl selection as well.

The Raiders selected Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and while he enjoyed some solid production over his first three seasons, it can be argued that he didn't match the expectations that come along with being a first-round pick at running back.

Jacobs averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in 2020 and 4.0 yards per carry in 2021, and he set a career low with 872 rushing yards in 2021 as well.

It was unclear if he would fit into McDaniels' plans in 2022, but it turned out that the offense primarily ran through Jacobs, perhaps even more so than quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders are in search of a new quarterback after releasing Carr, and regardless of who they sign, trade for or draft at that position, they would be aided significantly by Jacobs' presence.

Jacobs is preparing to hit free agency, and he figures to land one of the NFL's biggest running back contracts if the Raiders allow that to happen.

If the organization truly wants to ensure that Jacobs doesn't sign elsewhere, placing the franchise tag on him is an option, as it would give the Raiders until July to negotiate a long-term contract, and keep him under contract for 2023 as a failsafe.