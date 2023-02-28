Eagles Rumors: Brian Johnson Promoted to OC Role After Shane Steichen's Exit

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly promoted Brian Johnson from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson had multiple opportunities to take OC jobs elsewhere, but he chose to stay in Philly.

Johnson will replace Shane Steichen, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator from 2021 through 2022 before getting hired as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach this offseason.

