X

    Virginia HSBB Coach Tom Rife Under Investigation After Grabbing Fan During Game

    Doric SamFebruary 27, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 5: A generic photograph of a Wilson basketball during the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 5, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    A Virginia high school girls' basketball coach is under investigation after an altercation with a spectator during a game last week.

    Per TMZ Sports, Richlands head coach Tom Rife confronted a man behind his team's bench toward the end of the Feb. 23 game against Wise Central. Rife was seen on video forcefully shoving the man repeatedly into the stands while appearing to call for others to intervene. Those who stepped in restrained Rife.

    "While we do not condone any misconduct from our coaches or spectators at this time we are still investigating the actions of all parties involved," Tazewell County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Stacy said in a statement.

    Richlands lost the game 54-51.