Virginia HSBB Coach Tom Rife Under Investigation After Grabbing Fan During Game

A Virginia high school girls' basketball coach is under investigation after an altercation with a spectator during a game last week.

Per TMZ Sports, Richlands head coach Tom Rife confronted a man behind his team's bench toward the end of the Feb. 23 game against Wise Central. Rife was seen on video forcefully shoving the man repeatedly into the stands while appearing to call for others to intervene. Those who stepped in restrained Rife.

"While we do not condone any misconduct from our coaches or spectators at this time we are still investigating the actions of all parties involved," Tazewell County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Stacy said in a statement.

Richlands lost the game 54-51.