Daniel Jeremiah: Bijan Robinson Has Same NFL Draft Grade as Barkley, McCaffrey

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's rare nowadays that a running back gets selected high in the NFL draft, but draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes former Texas Longhorns speedster Bijan Robinson is more than worth a gamble.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Jeremiah said Robinson's skills are comparable to a pair of Pro Bowlers and that he's one of the top talents in the 2023 draft class:

"He rated Robinson fourth overall in this draft class, even though he knows it's highly unlikely a back will go that high these days. 'The grade I gave him is the same grade I gave to Christian McCaffrey. It's the same grade that I gave to Saquon Barkley.' The debate about how high to take backs will likely push Robinson down, but Jeremiah doesn't apologize for ranking him fourth overall."

Robinson won the Doak Walker Award and was voted a unanimous All-American after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 carries as a junior in 2022.

He will have the chance to rise up draft boards this week as he reportedly plans to go through all the on-field drills and testing during the NFL combine, which begins Tuesday.