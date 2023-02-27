Dan Orlovsky Says He 'Came Really Close' to Accepting Job on Panthers Coaching Staff

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was reportedly in discussions to join an NFL coaching staff this offseason, and he said Monday that he was on the verge of possibly accepting a job at one point.

"It was out there. Carolina I came really close with," Orlovsky told Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show.

Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts "discussed prominent offensive coaching roles" with Orlovsky before he decided to remain in his position as an analyst, which he has held with ESPN since 2018. Both franchises underwent coaching changes this offseason.

Frank Reich, who was fired by Indianapolis midway through the 2022 campaign, was hired by Carolina. The Colts initially replaced Reich with interim coach Jeff Saturday, but the team opted to hire former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the permanent position.

This isn't the first time Orlovsky has been pursued for a coaching role. In 2020, he confirmed that he received calls from "multiple teams" to gauge his interest in leaving ESPN for an offensive coaching gig. A year prior to that, he was approached by the Green Bay Packers about joining their offensive staff.

The 39-year-old former quarterback played for five NFL teams during his 13-year career after he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round in 2005. A longtime backup, he started 12 games and completed 58.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 75.3.