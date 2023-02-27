X

    Rangers' K'Andre Miller Apologizes for Spitting on Drew Doughty, Says It Was Accident

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 27, 2023

    Linesman Kilian McNamara, left, talks to New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) after Miller received a penalty during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller apologized on Monday for spitting on the Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty during their game Sunday, saying it was an accident and completely unintentional.

    K'Andre Miller

    <a href="https://t.co/zb0958EPuj">pic.twitter.com/zb0958EPuj</a>

    Miller was ejected from the game and is facing a hearing for unsportsmanlike conduct.

    Spittin' Chiclets

    You can't do that.<br><br>K'Andre Miller gets the boot from the game for spitting on Drew Doughty <a href="https://t.co/cHLWpoN5pf">pic.twitter.com/cHLWpoN5pf</a>

