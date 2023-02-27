X

    Report: Jeff Bezos 'Remains in the Mix' to Buy Commanders; Snyder Eyes $7B Sale Price

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 27, 2023

    Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, visits with fans during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos "remains in the mix" to buy the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, despite reports that Snyder isn't interested in selling to Bezos.

    The potential sale of the Commanders is moving slowly, with Perez reporting that "bids haven't come close to the $7 billion figure sources previously told FOS [Snyder] is seeking."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.