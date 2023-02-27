Report: Jeff Bezos 'Remains in the Mix' to Buy Commanders; Snyder Eyes $7B Sale Price

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos "remains in the mix" to buy the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, despite reports that Snyder isn't interested in selling to Bezos.

The potential sale of the Commanders is moving slowly, with Perez reporting that "bids haven't come close to the $7 billion figure sources previously told FOS [Snyder] is seeking."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

