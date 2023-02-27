NFL Team Reportedly Proposes Making Roughing the Passer Penalties Reviewable

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Roughing the passer penalties have become a major point of controversy in the NFL in recent years. At least one team is hoping to add some accountability to the situation.

According to Judy Battista of NFL.com, that team has proposed making roughing the passer penalties reviewable, with the NFL Competition Committee set to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

Such a measure may face long odds, however. Per that report, the "early indication is little appetite in the room for making it reviewable."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.