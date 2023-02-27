Report: Bryce Young Won't Throw at NFL Combine; Stroud, Levis, Richardson Will

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Bryce Young reportedly will not throw at the 2023 NFL combine, but his competition will.

Young will wait until Alabama's pro day to throw, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, while C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson plan to participate in the combine throwing sessions, per Rapoport.

