Ranking Best Fits for Top QBs in 2023 NFL Free Agency Class
There may not be many superstar quarterbacks available this offseason, but there are several impact talents set to hit the open market next month. Where they sign will shape not only their futures, but the power structure of the league.
Given how many teams are currently unsatisfied with their current starters, these established signal-callers should all have multiple suitors with varying degrees of interest.
Not every team would be a great fit, however, and these quarterbacks may want to consider more than just the contract they are offered when making their decision on where to sign.
With that in mind, here are three best fits—ranked in order—for each of this year's top free-agent quarterbacks:
Lamar Jackson
No. 3: Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons may have expended a third-round pick for Desmond Ridder last year, but the jury is still out on the Cincinnati product's long-term viability after a rocky rookie season.
Given that tepid showing and a desire to finally contend again in the post-Matt Ryan era, the Falcons should have plenty of interest in Jackson this offseason.
While the roster has several holes to fill in free agency and through the draft, it does boast some of the NFL's most promising skill position players in tight end Kyle Pitts and wideout Drake London. Upgrading the quarterback spot to Jackson would raise the ceiling on this offense immensely.
If Jackson desires to play for a contender, the Falcons would be the favorites in the NFC South as soon as he signed and would have a leg up on its divisional foes for the foreseeable future.
No. 2: Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are a tempting landing spot for any free-agent quarterback this offseason.
With a crop of talented pass-catchers headlined by Devante Adams, there will be no shortage of weapons for Jackson to throw to if he winds up in Sin City. The team also showed it can run the ball under head coach Josh McDaniels, whose system helped Josh Jacobs win the 2022 rushing crown.
McDaniels would be able to truly open the playbook and install one of the league's more unique offenses with a quarterback as uniquely talented as Jackson under center.
It's worth remembering that under the Davis' ownership, the Raiders have made plenty of splashy moves throughout their history. Signing Jackson would be the latest and one of the greatest in franchise history if they can pull it off.
Although Vegas and Jackson would be a strong fit, there is one better place for him in 2023.
No. 1: Baltimore Ravens
The simplest option is sometimes the best one and that is certainly the case here. The Ravens should lock up their incumbent starting quarterback to a long-term deal well before he has a chance to hit the open market.
Baltimore has built a contender around Jackson, and while it hasn't panned out due to injuries these last two seasons, there will be plenty more chances in the coming years.
While the Ravens roster isn't perfectly constructed right now, adding some receiving talent and simply staying healthy will put this squad in the upper echelon of the league. The team went toe-to-toe with the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wildcard round despite missing Jackson and very well could have gone on a run had he been available.
Although Jackson's asking price is reportedly high—ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley noted the signal-caller is seeking a similar contract to the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last year—it's a figure the Ravens should be willing to meet rather than risk the franchise struggling through lean years while trying to find another franchise quarterback.
Derek Carr
No. 3: Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers would like to put the atrocious Matt Rhule era fully behind them in 2023 and there would be no better way to accomplish that than with a new signal-caller. The team already came to terms with a new head coach in Frank Reich and just needs a viable piece under center to start contending as early as next season.
Few veteran quarterbacks would be a better fit for this team than Derek Carr. He's been a steady hand for the Raiders over the better part of the last decade and could revitalize his career in Carolina. Reich, a former NFL quarterback himself, is well known for coaching up his quarterbacks and could help Carr get his career back on track.
While Carr isn't coming off his best season, he still managed to earn a Pro Bowl nod after completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns. He'll have arguably better support on the ground than he did in 2022 too, evidenced by Carolina's impressive 130 rushing yards per game last year.
The Panthers accomplished that feat despite deploying a revolving door of subpar signal-callers. Carr would allow the team to balance out the offense more and unlock the talents of DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Carr may not want to go to a rebuilding team at the age of 31, however, and Carolina still has a lot of improvements to make outside the QB position after selling off established talents like Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson last season.
According to PFT's Peter King, the team "probably" isn't too interested in Carr either, but depending on how the rest of the free-agency dominos fall, he may make the most sense for the organization in the near-term.
No. 2: New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have been one of Carr's most notable suitors since he was benched by the Raiders and left the team late in the 2022 campaign. The team has made it clear it desires the veteran quarterback and has been making a series of moves to free up finances for a potential contract offer.
With recent restructures to both Marcus Maye and Erik McCoy's contracts, the Saints have been steadily opening up cap room to ink Carr. They still have plenty of work to do, as Carr will likely earn something in the neighborhood of $35 million per year on his next deal.
Regardless, New Orleans' front office should be able to find enough funds to land the Pro Bowl quarterback the team has needed since Drew Brees' retirement.
Signing Carr would reunite the nine-year veteran with Dennis Allen, the head coach who selected the Fresno State product in the second round back in 2014 during his tenure with the Raiders. Although the two never found success together in their first stop—Allen was canned after an 0-4 start to Carr's rookie season—the pairing could bear fruit this time around.
Carr would have plenty of weapons surrounding him in the Big Easy to make that happen. Wideout Chris Olave is coming off a strong rookie year and Alvin Kamara is still one of the league's most dynamic running backs when healthy.
No. 1: New York Jets
The Jets started the 2022 campaign hot and seemed to be heading for their first playoff appearance since 2010, before injuries and poor quarterback play sunk the squad in the back half of the season. The team still has plenty of potential and just needs the right hand to guide the offense.
Gang Green appears to have whiffed on its selection of Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall and would be wise to move on from the young signal-caller after an abysmal sophomore season.
Although owner Woody Johnson reportedly believes Wilson can be "salvaged", shipping him off—WFAN's Boomer Esiason believes Wilson's presence may be putting Carr off from joining the Jets—and replacing him with an established veteran would immediately lift New York to contending status.
The Jets were nothing short of fantastic on defense last year. The team successfully executed a massive turnaround on that side of the ball, ranking No. 4 in both yards allowed and scoring just a season after finishing dead last in both categories.
Unfortunately that dominant defense couldn't carry New York to a coveted postseason berth. Even after benching Wilson and replacing him with Mike White, the Jets couldn't find a way to consistently manufacture yardage and scores after prized rookie back Breece Hall tore his ACL.
Carr looks like the piece the Jets were missing in 2022. He's able to make all the throws and still has enough mobility to extend plays and avoid the rush. The veteran will be better supported than he's ever been in his career by Gang Green's tenacious defense and a healthy Hall will provide plenty of firepower on the ground.
Factor in some quality pass-catchers in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore and this team is a shoo-in playoff contender with Carr running the show.
Geno Smith
No. 3: New York Jets
Geno Smith didn't pan out for the New York Jets the first time around, but he could be exactly what the franchise needs almost a decade later.
Gang Green selected Smith in the second round back in 2014 and immediately installed him as the starting quarterback. He went a respectable 8-8 as a rookie, but displayed a propensity for turnovers—he had 21 interceptions against 12 touchdowns—and inaccurate throws, evidenced by his meager 55.8 percent completion rate.
Things didn't get much better for Smith as a sophomore either, as New York won just three of his 13 starts. He finished out his first contract as the team's backup before making stops with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.
After re-inventing himself with Seattle, Smith could return to the place it all started with a chance to make good on the sky-high potential that led Gang Green to draft him nine years ago.
The Jets are downright desperate for a capable quarterback at this point and Smith proved himself to be the most competent of all the currently available free agents at the position last year. Whether that was a flash in the pan or a sign of what is to come remains to be seen, but the veteran's talent is something the Jets would surely want to take a chance on over going to battle with Zach Wilson for a third straight season.
No. 2: Tennessee Titans
The Titans know a thing or two about having a cast-off quarterback excel for their program. Tennessee revitalized Ryan Tannehill's career after trading a sixth-round pick for him in 2019, a year the former Miami Dolphins quarterback would go on to win the Comeback Player of the Year award in.
Tannehill's injuries and steady decline led to his eventual benching and the team will be seeking a replacement for the veteran this offseason. Although the Titans could opt to utilize a draft selection, their options could be limited when they get on the clock at No. 11 overall.
Rather than languish through a potential lost season in 2023, the Titans could ink a veteran like Smith to serve as a high-end bridge quarterback. Whether they get their potential franchise signal-caller this spring or if it takes a few more years to find one, Tennessee would be in good hands with Smith at the helm.
The Titans likely still have some time left in Derrick Henry's prime too. He's long been the focal point of this offense, but the pressure can be taken off and the aging running back's career can be extended with a more serviceable quarterback under center. The team has also some promising wideouts—including 2022 first-rounder Treylon Burks—who could see their development sped up working with Smith.
No. 1: Seattle Seahawks
Smith's success with the Seahawks last year was unprecedented and he would be wise to stick with the squad that he broke out with after being written off for years.
After failing to distinguish himself for the Jets, Smith bounced around the league and languished on several benches. He finally got another opportunity to take over a QB1 job following Seattle's decision to deal Russell Wilson away last year and made the most of it.
Few would have expected Smith to emerge as one of the prolific passers in the league last year, but the 32-year-old defied the odds by exploding for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing nearly 70 percent of his passing attempts.
He inexplicably led Seattle to a postseason berth after going a respectable 9-8 in his starts, a vast improvement over his 13-21 career record leading up to 2022.
The Seahawks may not see Smith as their long-term answer, but he can still keep this squad afloat and a tough team to beat if he continues playing at the same level. He's got plenty of talent surrounding him at both the wideout and running back position, plus Seattle's young defense should only get better in 2023.
Expect Smith to stay in Seattle and try to repeat his successes next season.
Daniel Jones
No. 3: Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have many of the pieces in place to win now, but still lack a quarterback the team can trust to lead it back to the playoffs.
After parting ways with Derek Carr, Vegas should consider a younger signal-caller with plenty left in the tank. Instead of taking a risk on a rookie draft pick—and the costs to move up to get one of the best would be substantial—the team could make a run for Daniel Jones.
Jones is still just 25 years old heading into his fifth professional season. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 showed enough growth this past season to warrant a long-term deal and could be the perfect signal-caller for Vegas to construct a roster around for the next half-decade.
With head coach Josh McDaniels getting a vote of confidence from Raiders owner Mark Davis, per ESPN, after a trying first season, the club would benefit heavily from signing Jones to a contract that would provide Las Vegas with some much-needed consistency under center and a talent for McDaniels to coach up.
Jones would be one of the more naturally talented quarterbacks McDaniels has had to work with. His mobility would open things up for some interesting scheming from the jump and should only get more interesting as the signal-caller gets brought up to speed and comfortable in the system.
No. 2: Washington Commanders
The Commanders could strike a blow to one of their biggest rivals and improve their playoff chances with one splashy free-agency move: signing Jones.
By inking Jones this offseason, the Commanders would both finally have the young, talented quarterback they have long coveted and leave the New York Giants with a hole at the most important position.
Washington has been a fringe contender for the last few years, but has been held back largely by its inability to find a competent signal-caller. The team has managed to hover around .500 consistently in the Ron Rivera era despite a revolving door of ineffective veterans and backup quarterbacks under center.
Jones would be the best quarterback Washington has employed since Kirk Cousins left after the 2017 campaign.
He showed he can lead a winning team if he's supported by a strong running game—something Washington has with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr.—and his passing stats should improve thanks to the presence of quality pass-catching talent like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.
No. 1: New York Giants
The Giants drafted Jones and finally saw him blossom into a quality starter last year. While they haven't yet locked him up to a long-term deal, they would be remiss not to keep him under contract after honing his talent over the last four seasons.
Jones had his best campaign yet in 2022, reaching career highs in completion percentage (67.2 percent) and passing yardage (3,205). While his touchdown numbers weren't amazing—he only threw 15 in 16 games—he limited his mistakes, throwing just five interceptions after coming into the season with 29 over his first 38 contests.
With the Giants finally getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and winning a postseason matchup for the first time since their Super Bowl run in 2011, the team should want Jones back for a chance to build on that campaign.
While Jones may be pricy—he reportedly wants $45 million a year on his new deal, per PFT's Mike Florio—and may not ever become a Hall of Fame-caliber signal-caller, he's a dynamic player with scrambling abilities and creativity that allowed the team to overcome a lack of high-end wideouts.
Jones is a great fit for Big Blue and things should only get better in 2023 if he remains under center.
Jimmy Garoppolo
No. 3: Houston Texans
Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the more intriguing free agent quarterbacks available right now. For a team like the Texans, he could be the proven winner and steady veteran hand the club needs to return to prominence.
Houston is coming off a brutal three-year stretch in which the team has won a mere 11 games while churning through four head coaches and trying multiple options out under center.
While there is still a chance Davis Mills evolves into a serviceable starter, the second-year quarterback underwhelmed last season and will likely drive Houston to select a prized prospect near the top of the 2023 draft.
While the Texans could opt to thrust this first-year quarterback right into the fire, they may be better served to bring in a veteran like Garoppolo to help turn the team around first.
There are still plenty of positions outside the quarterback position that need to be upgraded. Houston could start to establish a winning culture and work on fleshing out the roster around Jimmy G before handing the reins to their future franchise signal-caller in 2024.
No. 2: Atlanta Falcons
If the Falcons want to start winning games regularly again in 2023, there's no better free-agent quarterback for the club than Garoppolo.
The veteran would likely have an easy time transitioning to Atlanta's offense, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler called him a perfect fit for Arthur Smith's system. The Falcons run a similar scheme under Smith to the one Kyle Shanahan used during Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers.
Garoppolo appeared in 57 games for San Francisco, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 13,599 yards and 82 touchdowns against 42 interceptions. He led the team to a Super Bowl after the 2019 campaign and took the squad back to the NFC Championship Game two years later.
The 31-year-old could have similar success in Atlanta. He would have ample weapons with Kyle Pitts and Drake London serving as his top pass-catchers and plenty of support from an underrated running back platoon.
Given the Falcons haven't even had a .500 season in a half-decade, getting Garoppolo under center could go a long way towards restoring this organization to respectability.
No. 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Garoppolo was originally expected to be a successor to Tom Brady for the New England Patriots, and while that never panned out, he could end up succeeding the future Hall of Famer as the next starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With Brady retiring following a tough 2022 season, the Buccaneers find themselves in a strange position. They were hamstrung by health issues last year but still have the makings of a squad good enough to contend for a championship. Tampa may lack a viable quarterback right now, but Garoppolo could be the veteran to lead this club on another run.
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin represent dream targets for any quarterback. The ground game features a potential up-and-coming star in Rachaad White. The offensive line should be improved after it was ravaged by injury last year.
The main question is whether the Bucs want to try to keep the ship afloat with a proven signal-caller at the helm or tear things down and rebuild. If they opt for the former, Garoppolo is a strong fit and could keep Tampa's championship window open for a few more years.