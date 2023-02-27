Ranking Best Fits for Top QBs in 2023 NFL Free Agency Class

2 of 5

No. 3: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers would like to put the atrocious Matt Rhule era fully behind them in 2023 and there would be no better way to accomplish that than with a new signal-caller. The team already came to terms with a new head coach in Frank Reich and just needs a viable piece under center to start contending as early as next season.

Few veteran quarterbacks would be a better fit for this team than Derek Carr. He's been a steady hand for the Raiders over the better part of the last decade and could revitalize his career in Carolina. Reich, a former NFL quarterback himself, is well known for coaching up his quarterbacks and could help Carr get his career back on track.

While Carr isn't coming off his best season, he still managed to earn a Pro Bowl nod after completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns. He'll have arguably better support on the ground than he did in 2022 too, evidenced by Carolina's impressive 130 rushing yards per game last year.

The Panthers accomplished that feat despite deploying a revolving door of subpar signal-callers. Carr would allow the team to balance out the offense more and unlock the talents of DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carr may not want to go to a rebuilding team at the age of 31, however, and Carolina still has a lot of improvements to make outside the QB position after selling off established talents like Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson last season.

According to PFT's Peter King, the team "probably" isn't too interested in Carr either, but depending on how the rest of the free-agency dominos fall, he may make the most sense for the organization in the near-term.

No. 2: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have been one of Carr's most notable suitors since he was benched by the Raiders and left the team late in the 2022 campaign. The team has made it clear it desires the veteran quarterback and has been making a series of moves to free up finances for a potential contract offer.

With recent restructures to both Marcus Maye and Erik McCoy's contracts, the Saints have been steadily opening up cap room to ink Carr. They still have plenty of work to do, as Carr will likely earn something in the neighborhood of $35 million per year on his next deal.

Regardless, New Orleans' front office should be able to find enough funds to land the Pro Bowl quarterback the team has needed since Drew Brees' retirement.

Signing Carr would reunite the nine-year veteran with Dennis Allen, the head coach who selected the Fresno State product in the second round back in 2014 during his tenure with the Raiders. Although the two never found success together in their first stop—Allen was canned after an 0-4 start to Carr's rookie season—the pairing could bear fruit this time around.

Carr would have plenty of weapons surrounding him in the Big Easy to make that happen. Wideout Chris Olave is coming off a strong rookie year and Alvin Kamara is still one of the league's most dynamic running backs when healthy.

No. 1: New York Jets

The Jets started the 2022 campaign hot and seemed to be heading for their first playoff appearance since 2010, before injuries and poor quarterback play sunk the squad in the back half of the season. The team still has plenty of potential and just needs the right hand to guide the offense.

Gang Green appears to have whiffed on its selection of Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall and would be wise to move on from the young signal-caller after an abysmal sophomore season.

Although owner Woody Johnson reportedly believes Wilson can be "salvaged", shipping him off—WFAN's Boomer Esiason believes Wilson's presence may be putting Carr off from joining the Jets—and replacing him with an established veteran would immediately lift New York to contending status.

The Jets were nothing short of fantastic on defense last year. The team successfully executed a massive turnaround on that side of the ball, ranking No. 4 in both yards allowed and scoring just a season after finishing dead last in both categories.

Unfortunately that dominant defense couldn't carry New York to a coveted postseason berth. Even after benching Wilson and replacing him with Mike White, the Jets couldn't find a way to consistently manufacture yardage and scores after prized rookie back Breece Hall tore his ACL.

Carr looks like the piece the Jets were missing in 2022. He's able to make all the throws and still has enough mobility to extend plays and avoid the rush. The veteran will be better supported than he's ever been in his career by Gang Green's tenacious defense and a healthy Hall will provide plenty of firepower on the ground.

Factor in some quality pass-catchers in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore and this team is a shoo-in playoff contender with Carr running the show.