    Luka Dončić on Mavs Blowing 27-Point Lead vs. Lakers: 'We Just Relaxed a Little Bit'

    Francisco RosaFebruary 27, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 26 : Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks goes to the basket as Lonnie Walker IV #4 and Troy Brown Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers defend in the first half of the game at American Airlines Center on February 26, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    During an NBA season in which no lead—no matter how big—is safe, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić wishes his team would've kept their foot on the gas a little more during their 111-108 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

    Dallas led by as many as 27 points, but a flurry by the Lakers in the third and fourth quarters saw that lead dwindle and eventually evaporate. It's Dallas' third loss in four games since Dončić and the newly acquired Kyrie Irving have played together.

    When asked if disagreements with the refs caused the second-half collapse, Dončić instead summed it up to a lack of urgency.

    "You can say that, but we still had a big lead," he said after the game. "Sometimes you're going to lose it, but I think we just relaxed a little bit, and we've got to work on that."

