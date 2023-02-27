Every NHL Team's Nightmare Trade Deadline Scenario

2 of 4

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes: The potential nightmare scenario here would simply be missing out on a big addition.

Carolina needs some additional scoring punch after losing big offseason addition Max Pacioretty for almost the entire season. His absence, though, has given the Hurricanes a ton of salary-cap room to play with. But Carolina has already missed out on Vladimir Tarasenko, Timo Meier, Bo Horvat and Ryan O'Reilly, while Patrick Kane seems to have his sights set on the New York Rangers. Not only have the Hurricanes missed out on all of the big players so far, but they have also gone to other contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets' season has been a complete disaster in every way on the ice, and the one bright spot at this point has been the potential for a big return for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. They seemingly felt they were so close to a deal that they have been holding him out of the lineup for nearly two weeks. But that interest has seemingly cooled off around the league, and the price may not be what they originally hoped. Not being able to maximize that asset would be disappointing.

New Jersey Devils: The good news for the Devils is that they landed Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks and did not have to give up any of their best young players, like Dawson Mercer, Alexander Holtz, Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes. That is a major win. The only thing that can make it a loss? What if Meier does not fit in like they hoped or hits a slump in the second half? It is not likely, but sometimes trade deadline acquisitions have struggled in the stretch run. The Devils bypassed potential goaltending help.

New York Islanders: Adding and signing Bo Horvat was a strong move and was a much-needed one for general manager Lou Lamoriello. Horvat has also not really disappointed in the early going. But even with that, the Islanders are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, especially as Mathew Barzal misses time due to an injury. The problem for the Islanders is they added a big-time offensive star, lost their other star and might end up missing the playoffs in a very tough Eastern Conference.

New York Rangers: The Rangers made one big splash by getting Vladimir Tarasenko and are on the verge of making another in Patrick Kane. Those are potential impact forwards and the type of big names that really get people's attention.

But what if they acquired the wrong players or addressed the wrong needs? The Rangers definitely need more 5-on-5 help, and they need to do a better job defending and driving possession. Those are areas in which Kane does not excel, and his offense has not been as consistently dominant as it has been in the past. Combined with his hip injury, what if he does not make the impact they hope for while ignoring other more pressing needs?

The other potential nightmare scenario is if Vitali Kravtsov goes to Vancouver and pans out the way the Rangers hoped he would after never really giving him a chance.

Philadelphia Flyers: Joel Farabee's agent recently drew the ire of head coach John Tortorella after reportedly suggesting that he was unhappy in Philadelphia, starting speculation that maybe he could be on the trade block.

If you are a Flyers fan, you do not want to see the team trade Farabee because he is still so young and has the potential to be a key player in their rebuild. He is having such a down year that dealing him now would be doing so at his lowest possible value. That is a losing recipe.

Pittsburgh Penguins: GM Ron Hextall has bungled the Penguins' depth so much that he is watching his team fight to simply make the playoffs despite having Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin remain healthy and wildly productive, all while playing below-market contracts.

Hextall has fallen into the same habit with the Penguins that he had in Philadelphia, where he is needlessly patient and slow to make changes. The Penguins are clearly all-in on this season after keeping the core together, and Hextall has not done his part to help them. Letting the trade deadline go without adding help while everybody around him gets better would be a pretty big failure.

Washington Capitals: The Capitals' miss here might have been misevaluating what their roster is and what might have been tradable assets. They are falling behind in the Eastern Conference playoff race and extended players like Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano to long-term deals when they might have been attractive trade chips.

The Capitals are rapidly aging and have a lot of problems on the roster, and they might be setting themselves up to be stuck in limbo for the foreseeable future. They maybe should sell off more than just Dmitry Orlov.