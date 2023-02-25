Jaguars Rumors: Roy Robertson-Harris Agrees to 3-Year, $30M Contract Extension

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Roy Robertson-Harris helped the Jacksonville Jaguars reach the second round of the playoffs and win the AFC South last season, and he is reportedly staying put for the foreseeable future.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the defensive lineman and the Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract extension Saturday. Robertson-Harris was previously signed through the 2023 season with a potential out for this year.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2021 season, and the team clearly saw enough through the first two seasons of that contract to keep him in the fold.

Robertson-Harris spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears and never posted more than 30 tackles in a single campaign. Yet he surpassed that total in each of his first two years with the Jaguars and has settled into a key role in the defensive line rotation.

The Texas El-Paso product posted 45 tackles, three sacks and four passes defended while appearing in all 17 games in 2022. He was at his best as the season progressed with two of those three sacks coming in the final three games.

That individual momentum went nowhere once the playoffs began, and he tallied seven tackles and one sack in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers and seven tackles in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He will look to build on that while playing under higher expectations in 2023.

Not only will higher expectations come with a new contract extension, but the Jaguars will be in championship-or-bust mode after winning the division and battling the eventual-champion Chiefs in a narrow seven-point loss in the playoffs.

The return of offensive weapons such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Christian Kirk will generate most of the headlines, but keeping some continuity on the defensive side will also be key.

This Robertson-Harris deal will help the Jaguars do just that.