MLB Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Sought 8-Year, $134M Pirates Contract Before Trade Request

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the franchise in December after contract discussions had not gone as planned.

The Pirates offered Reynolds a six-year, $80 million extension in November, which would have made him the highest-paid player in team history by total dollar figure.

Reynolds countered with an eight-year, $134 million request, according to The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel. When the Pirates failed to move off their $80 million offer, the outfielder requested a trade.

While Reynolds has reported to spring training, he told reporters earlier this month that although his trade request still stands, his "No. 1 choice would be to sign an extension in Pittsburgh."

Pirates owner Bob Nutting has also been vocal about wanting to keep Reynolds in the Steel City, telling Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

"We'd love to see Bryan as a long-term part of the team. The piece that I was most concerned about was his level of frustration in the sense that he felt disrespected by the team.

"If there's a way we can bridge the gap, we're working hard to do that. We're continuing this week to work hard to do it. Bryan's important. We want to do what's right for him, for his family and for the team. We absolutely have respect for Bryan. We want to keep lines of communication open."

Mackey also reported earlier this week that he expects Reynolds and the Pirates to resume contract negotiations regarding a potential extension at some point in the future.

Reynolds is under contract this season at $6.8 million and has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

The 28-year-old, who has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, is one of the most talented outfielders in baseball. He put together one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, slashing .302/.390/.522 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI in 159 games en route to an All-Star selection.

During the 2022 season, he slashed .262/.345/.461 with 27 home runs, 62 RBI and seven stolen bases in 145 games.

Now entering his fifth season in Pittsburgh, Reynolds is expected to be even better than he was over the last two seasons.

If he puts together another impressive season, it's possible his value will increase.