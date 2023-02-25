Las Vegas Marathon 2023: Route, Course Map, Times, Rock 'n' Roll Event Details

AP Photo/John Locher

Las Vegas is filled with bright lights and tons of sights. The city is always one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States, as there's plenty for visitors to do.

Some people flocking to Sin City this weekend will be participating in a different type of Vegas event, though. On Saturday and Sunday, the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is coming to town, meaning the strip will be filled with competitive runners.

For many years, a marathon was the headlining event. That changed last year, as now the weekend features a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon. Even if the longest run no longer occurs, it's still a fun weekend for participants and spectators alike.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Running Series.

2023 Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Info

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26

5K Start Time: Saturday at 5 p.m. PT

10K and Half Marathon Start Time: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT

Course Maps and Road Closures: Course maps and a list of road closures are both available on RunRockNRoll.com.

There aren't many running courses similar to the ones that will be set up in Las Vegas this weekend. That's because there aren't many cities like this one.

The half marathon begins behind Planet Hollywood and reaches both ends of the strip (with the north end of the course reaching all the way to Fremont St.). Then, the finish line is located at about the greatest place possible: in front of The Mirage.

"Our finish line is arguably one of the best finish lines in the world," race director Nicole Christenson said, per Andy Yamashita of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We're able to shut down both sides of one of the most famous streets in the world at night. We really call this the world's largest running party because that's what it is."

While the half marathon is the most notable event of the weekend, much more will be taking place. A health and fitness expo took place Thursday and Friday and will continue on Saturday. Then, Saturday will also feature the 5K and a fan fest in Downtown Las Vegas.

Sunday is all about the running, with the 10K and half marathon both taking place. And while some will be trying to get the best time possible, others will more so be there for the experience.

Christenson said there are about 6,000 participants registered for the 5K, 5,000 for the 10K and 16,000 for the half marathon, per Yamashita. So the streets are sure to be filled over the next two days.

And some of those people just may be wearing Vegas-themed costumes. After all, it only adds to the fun to dress up for the occasion, which is what quite a few runners are sure to do.