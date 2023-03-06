Jamie Hayter Retains AEW Women's Title vs. Saraya, Ruby Soho at Revolution 2023

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MGM Studios

Jamie Hayter defeated Saraya and Ruby Soho in a three-way match at AEW Revolution 2023 on Sunday to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

Over the past several weeks, the AEW women's division has featured battling factions, with the likes of Saraya and Toni Storm representing those who made a name for themselves outside of AEW clashing with AEW's homegrown talent, such as Hayter and Britt Baker.

Soho was also involved, and while it was widely assumed she would join forces with Saraya and Storm because of the fact that she first gained prominence as Ruby Riott in WWE, she opted to remain neutral heading toward the pay-per-view.

Hayter was essentially Baker's sidekick for much of her AEW tenure, but that changed in November when Hayter beat Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear, making her the face of the AEW women's division.

About two months before that, Saraya made her AEW debut by confronting Baker and Hayter, which made her a clear babyface at the time.

Saraya gained her greatest exposure and popularity in pro wrestling under the name Paige in WWE, winning the Divas Championship twice and NXT Women's Championship once.

She was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 because of a neck injury, however, and WWE opted not to renew her contract last year.

That opened the door for Saraya to head to AEW, and while it was initially unclear if she would be allowed to wrestle, the questions were quickly answered, and she beat Baker at Full Gear in her first match in nearly five years.

As time progressed, the fans began siding with Hayter and Baker over Saraya and Storm, paving the way for Saraya and Storm to turn heel.

After Saraya defeated Skye Blue on the Feb. 22 episode of Dynamite, Hayter and Baker prevented them from spray-painting Blue. Hayter then agreed to give Saraya a title match at Revolution, but she also accepted a challenge from Soho, making it a three-way.

Revolution represented the toughest challenge of Hayter's title reign to date, but she managed to beat two of the best AEW has to offer, preserving her 100-plus-day run as champion.

