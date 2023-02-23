Bobby Wagner's Top Potential Landing Spots After Reported Rams Release

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For the second consecutive offseason, Bobby Wagner is on the move. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the linebacker and the Los Angeles Rams mutually agreed to part ways Thursday after just one season.

A nine-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Wagner is looking to join a contending team in the hopes of winning the second Super Bowl of his career. He was a champion with the Seahawks in 2013.

He finished 2022 with a career-high six sacks, 140 tackles and two interceptions.

Here are some potential landing spots for Wagner that could be a great fit:

Dallas Cowboys

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The thought of a defense anchored by Micah Parsons and Bobby Wagner is a scary one. And it wouldn't be that unlikely of an outcome considering the organization's interest in Wagner last offseason.

While Jerry Jones didn't lock down the star last year, he may need to this offseason if Dallas is going to remain an elite defensive unit.

The Cowboys have three impending free agents at linebacker: Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford.

Vander Esch and Barr combined for 89 solo tackles in 2022. If either one departs in free agency, linebacker would become a position of need for Dallas. And who better to fill that kind of void than Wagner.

Another reason Wagner would be a good fit is Dan Quinn, Dallas' defensive coordinator who won the Super Bowl with Wagner in Seattle working the same role. Wagner is familiar with the type of defense that Quinn wants to run and would fit in seamlessly.

Philadelphia Eagles

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Probably the worst nightmare for the Cowboys and their fanbase, but if Wagner wants to go somewhere to immediately contend, there may be no better place than Philadelphia.

Much like Dallas, the Eagles could have a need at linebacker as both T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White are set to hit free agency. If Edwards leaves, Philadelphia will have second-year player Nakobe Dean as the first-string middle linebacker.

Dean had just 13 tackles during his rookie year.

The Eagles had a historic defense in 2022, finishing with 70 sacks during the regular season, second-most in NFL history (only behind the 1984 Bears). Adding someone with Wagner's pass-rushing ability will only make that unit more formidable.

Another thing that both Philadelphia and Dallas have in common is that they'll have to create some room for him as both organizations are over the cap, according to Spotrac.

Seattle Seahawks

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

This one may be more of a stretch, especially considering that Wagner felt disrespected by the Seahawks for the way that they handled his release from the organization. He is arguably the best defensive player in franchise history.

However, that does not mean that a reunion is completely out of the question.

Wagner played in Seattle for his first 10 seasons and—surprise, surprise—the team is in need of a linebacker. The Seahawks are also in a good situation in terms of cap space, having the eighth-most in the league.

While the young duo of Cody Barton (impending FA) and Jordyn Brooks played well in 2022, Seattle's defense struggled overall, finishing 26th in the league by allowing 361.7 yards per game.

Wagner's return will likely be more than welcome if he's open to it.