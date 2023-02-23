Anthony Richardson Is 'Cam Newton and Justin Fields Combined,' NFL GM Says

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has scouts salivating at his potential ahead of the NFL draft, and some believe his skills are reminiscent of a pair of former first-round picks.

"This quote from an NFL executive sticks with me: 'He's Cam Newton and Justin Fields combined,'" ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday. "As far as the ability, he has that."

