Jake Paul, Tommy Fury Make 'All or Nothing' Purse Bet on Outcome of Boxing Match

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The stakes for the highly anticipated matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were raised once again Thursday when the two agreed to an all-or-nothing bet for the fight purse.

During a press conference for Sunday's bout in Saudi Arabia, Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), threw down the challenge to Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), who promised to knock out the social media star within the first four rounds of the fight earlier this month.



"I think we make a deal then since you're so confident," Paul said. "I think we make a deal. If you win, I'll pay you double what I'm paying you already. But if I win, I take everything that I'm paying you."

While Fury remained quiet following the challenge before getting into a shouting match with Paul, his father and trainer, John, agreed to the deal on his son's behalf and the two fighters eventually shook hands.

"You're dealt. You've got a deal," John Fury said. "All or nothing. All or nothing. You've got it. ... Just to confirm, can we have this in writing, please, as well? Because you know what? Thank you Jake, you're making our night and stay even better."

Ahead of any adjustments from the new agreement, Paul, 26, is reportedly set to make $3.2 million from the fight purse and bag 65 percent of the pay-per-view money, making his overall prize about $8.6 million, per Saifullah Nayem of Sports Zion.

Meanwhile, Fury is set to make $2 million from the purse and 35 percent of the pay-per-view shares. His grand total is about $4.5 million.