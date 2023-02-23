Patrick Mahomes Responds to LeSean McCoy, Says Bieniemy Will Prove Doubters Wrong

Icon Sportswire

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes gave a ringing endorsement of his ex-offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, amid criticism from former NFL running back LeSean McCoy as the 53-year-old moved on to his new stop as the Washington Commanders' assistant head coach and OC.

McCoy and Bieniemy crossed paths on the Super Bowl-winning champion 2019 Chiefs. The running back gave a blunt opinion on Bieniemy this week, saying on Fox's Speak, "he has nothing to do with the pass game at all" and that the play designs are courtesy of head coach Andy Reid. He also said Bieniemy has "no real responsibility" and that he was "dog-cussing the players."

McCoy made it clear that he was rooting for Bieniemy because he wanted to see a Black coach succeed. He was also happy to see a running backs coach get a chance as an offensive coordinator.

Leaving for Washington gives Bieniemy the chance to create a team's offense (and call plays) in his image, an opportunity that he wasn't afforded in Kansas City with Reid running the show.

Still, Bieniemy clearly played an integral role in the development of the unquestioned top player in the league and a generational talent at that, in Mahomes, and he's the owner of two Super Bowl rings as Reid's right-hand man on the offense.

He certainly has the resume, expertise and endorsements to create confidence in his ability to jump-start the offense in Washington, which has talent to work with in Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Brian Robinson Jr, Antonio Gibson and others.

Bieniemy has been in the head coach discussion for years, with the knock of his being under Reid's shadow a prevalent one. If he goes to Washington and excels, then he should be one-and-done in D.C. and become one of the top (if not the No. 1) head coaching candidates in the 2024 cycle.