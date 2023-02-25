Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers: Storylines, Live Stream and Predictions

Waleed Zain/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The latest Floyd Mayweather spectacle is set to go down at the O2 Arena in London, England with the boxer taking on reality TV star and former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers.

"Money" has found that making these exhibition fights happen is a clever way to keep making money through boxing. He will once again be a heavy favorite against a celebrity with much less experience.

The 35-year-old Chalmers does have seven MMA fights to his name with a record of 5-2. His lone foray into the boxing ring resulted in a win over Alexander Zeledon last year.

Mayweather made his name with his 50-0 official boxing record. In retirement, he has taken on a series of celebrities. This will be his sixth exhibition fight. He has a 3-0 record in the ones that have named a winner. His eight round bouts against Logan Paul and Don Moore were not scored.

Here's a look at all the info you need to catch his latest bout.

Odds and Fight Info

When: Saturday, February 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: 02 Arena in London, England

Live stream: Zeus Network

Storylines

Can Chalmers Fare Better Than His Predecessors?

Chalmers has some experience in a cage and the ring but he's under no delusions that he's expected to beat Mayweather. Instead, the question is whether he can create a few moments for himself where he has the upper hand.

The 35-year-old recognizes Mayweather's massive skills, but believes he can at least do better than Money's last opponent, YouTuber Deji.

"I feel like Deji was beaten before he got in there," Chalmers told MMA Fighting. "I feel like he was kind of turning into a [fanboy]. Listen, I'm a big fan of Floyd, but I feel like he was a fanboy."

Chalmers hopes to put on a good show and at least land a few punches. Even that will be a tall task, though. The former MMA fighter wasn't even a knockout artist in his time with Bellator and BAMMA. He had more submission wins (3) than knockouts (2).

Then again, showing off more skills than those who have come before him on the exhibition circuit is not a high bar to clear. Money has knocked out three of his exhibition opponents and Logan Paul is one of the few who have made it the distance with him.

How Long Can Mayweather Continue to Do This?

Mayweather's legacy is already cemented. These exhibition fights simply give him the opportunity to continue making money through boxing and allow new markets to see the boxer live.

Each of Mayweather's 50 official fights were fought in the United States. Six of the seven exhibitions have been fought overseas and this one will be the first time he has fought in the United Kingdom.

The only question that remains is how long Mayweather can continue to do this. Although he is still a highly skilled fighter with plenty of hand speed and defensive acumen to essentially control these fights, Father Time comes for everyone and the 45-year-old won't be able to do this forever.

The only chance someone like Chalmers has is if that time has come.

Prediction

The day when Mayweather doesn't look so good in one of these exhibition fights may come one day. But Saturday won't be one of those days.

Chalmers doesn't bring anything to the table that should be challenging for Mayweather. We're talking bout a boxer who has made high-level professionals frustrated by swinging at air for 12 rounds.

Mayweather is good at carrying his opponents in these bouts as long as he wants to. He is good enough defensively to coast and control the bout but still fast and strong enough to step on the gas and finish it if he wants to.

Chalmers is just going to want to survive here, but Mayweather has tended to finish the exhibitions that aren't unscored.

Mayweather by sixth-round TKO