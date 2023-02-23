Packers' Allen Lazard Says He'll Be 'Bougie' Picking Next Team in Free Agency

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard plans to be selective this offseason when choosing which team to sign with in free agency.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Lazard said he will be "bougie" in his consideration of where to sign because of how well he was treated during his time with the Packers:

"I've been very spoiled the past four or five years to be in the Packers organization. I think they're obviously a first-class organization, just how they go about their relationship with the fans, how they treat the players. Just the whole experience there.

"Having coach [Matt] LaFleur and Nathaniel Hackett there the past few years and obviously having Aaron [Rodgers] as the quarterback, I'm almost sort of bougie, I feel like, in what I'm going to be wanting out of an organization. I have such high expectations. But that's only because I've seen that and I've experienced that, and I think the record—minus last year, the three years before that—it kind of shows you why they're able to have that success."

Lazard improved significantly across his five seasons in Green Bay and established himself as the team's leading receiver in 2022.

In the wake of the Packers trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the 27-year-old Lazard set career highs in targets (100), receptions (60) and receiving yards (788), plus he had six touchdowns after scoring a career-high eight in 2021.

Lazard also led the team in most major receiving categories thanks largely to his familiarity with Rodgers. Aside from Lazard, Rodgers mostly had to lean on rookies in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Although the 2022 season was a great one for Lazard individually, the Packers went just 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since Lazard's rookie season in 2018.

Also, on the heels of winning back-to-back NFL MVP Awards, Rodgers' production dropped off, leaving his future with the Packers in limbo.

Since the Packers have 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love waiting in the wings, it is possible they could choose to give him an opportunity to be the starter, which would require trading Rodgers elsewhere.

It stands to reason that the Packers may try to retain Lazard if they keep Rodgers because of their familiarity with each other, but if Rodgers is traded, it is unclear if Lazard would want to return.

Also, Lazard is in line to perhaps be one of the most highly sought after wideouts in free agency, so the Packers may not be able to fit him into their salary-cap plans.

The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are just a few of last season's playoff teams that could look to upgrade at wide receiver in free agency, so Lazard should have no shortage of options at his disposal even if the Packers decide to move on.