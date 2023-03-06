The Gunns Retain AEW Tag Titles vs. Acclaimed, More Teams at AEW Revolution 2023

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Austin and Colten Gunn defeated The Acclaimed, the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and the team of Orange Cassidy and Danhausen in a four-way tag team match to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution 2023 on Sunday.

After the match, The Gunns were confronted by former AEW tag champs FTR, presumably setting up a future showdown between the two teams.

Throughout January and February, The Gunns were embroiled in a rivalry with The Acclaimed, largely focused on the fact that their father, Billy Gunn, left the Gunn Club in order to align himself with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

When Austin and Colten challenged The Acclaimed for the titles on the Feb. 8 episode of Dynamite, Billy opted against being at ringside for the match, but he showed up during the latter stages to stop his sons from cheating.

The Gunns managed to get the upper hand, though, and they were able to take out Billy and beat The Acclaimed to become the new AEW world tag team champions.

That ended The Acclaimed's reign at 140 days, much to the chagrin of the majority of the All Elite Wrestling viewing audience, which got behind Caster and Bowens, and made them huge babyfaces in the process.

The Acclaimed were afforded a rematch for the titles at Revolution with the caveat that two additional teams would have the chance to qualify for the match, making it a four-way.

Jarrett and Lethal, who twice unsuccessfully challenged The Acclaimed for the titles in January, were the first team to qualify by winning a tag team Battle Royal on the Feb. 22 episode of Dynamite.

Then, Cassidy and Danhausen won a second Battle Royal on Wednesday's Dynamite to round out the match.

Just a few weeks into their reign, The Gunns found themselves in a precarious position at Revolution, having to beat out three of the top teams AEW has to offer.

Despite that and their relative lack of experience, they won the match and retained at the pay-per-view, keeping them atop the AEW tag team division.

