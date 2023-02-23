X

    Damon Mitchell Fired as Chargers Head Trainer; Spent 24 Years with Organization

    Adam WellsFebruary 23, 2023

    The Los Angeles Chargers logo on the goalpost during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
    Tom Hauck/Getty Images

    Coming off a season in which their roster was decimated by injuries, the Los Angeles Chargers will have a new athletic trainer in 2023.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers have parted ways with Damon Mitchell after he spent 24 seasons in the organization, including six as the head athletic trainer.

