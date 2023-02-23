Damon Mitchell Fired as Chargers Head Trainer; Spent 24 Years with Organization

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Coming off a season in which their roster was decimated by injuries, the Los Angeles Chargers will have a new athletic trainer in 2023.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers have parted ways with Damon Mitchell after he spent 24 seasons in the organization, including six as the head athletic trainer.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

