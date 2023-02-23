Rams' Sean McVay Briefly Gave Up Play-Calling Duties to Liam Coen During 2022 Season

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Rams descended into disaster in the 2022 season, head coach Sean McVay tried everything to right the ship. He even gave up calling the plays.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, "The low point came when the Rams traveled to Kansas City in Week 12. McVay gave up play-calling, handing off duties to [offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam] Coen. McVay wanted to see if ceding control could ease some stress, and at [3-7], the Rams had nothing to lose by trying it out."

