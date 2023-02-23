Warriors Insider: Concern This Will Be GSW's Last Dance Amid Myers' Uncertain Future

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

There's sentiment that the 2022-23 season could be the last run of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty should the team not come to a contract extension agreement with general manager Bob Myers.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area noted that sentiment during a segment with Damon & Ratto on 95.7 The Game.

The core of Myers, head coach Steve Kerr, point guard Stephen Curry, shooting guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green has been together since 2014-15, which marked the first of three NBA championships over the next four years. Golden State then won its fourth title in eight years last season.

The core is close. On Jan. 25, Sam Amick, Marcus Thompson III and Anthony Slater of The Athletic went deep on why the Warriors could lose Myers, writing in part:

"In addition to Curry, Steve Kerr's and Draymond Green's close relationship with Myers are well known. Green has a player option for next season and could opt to walk. Kerr's current contract expires after next season. Dunleavy is Myers' right hand and was brought on to be his confidant. Several key figures in the organization have strong ties to Myers, which is why his departure has the potential to be the first domino in the transition to the next era."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December that Myers' contract was set to expire in June and that talks between he and the Warriors were on "hiatus."

The 47-year-old Myers has been with the Warriors since April 2011, when he was hired as the team's assistant general manager. He was promoted to general manager 12 months later. Golden State has eight playoff appearances, six Western Conference titles and four championships under Myers.

This year's team has scuffled to a 29-29 record but sits just three-and-a-half games behind the third-place Sacramento Kings in a parity-stricken Western Conference. The Warriors open the second half Thursday at the Los Angeles Lakers.