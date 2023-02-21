Victor Wembanyama Draws Comparison to Lakers Icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from NBA Scouts

AP Photo/Bob Edme

Some scouts have privately compared superstar NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama to basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated relayed those remarks in an exclusive interview with Wembanyama, the 7'3" 19-year-old widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

"In NBA circles, scouts have privately thrown out comparisons to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar," Woo wrote.

"LeBron James, following Wembanyama's two exhibition games in Vegas, described him as an 'alien.'"

Wembanyama is tearing it up right now for Metropolitans 92 of Betclic Élite, the top French men's professional league. He's led his second-place team to a 15-6 record thanks to 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

Wembanyama's remarkable versatility has gotten people to take notice. He has great handles and shot-making ability for someone who won't turn 20 until he's in the NBA.

"We've never seen a player like Wemby before," Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote.

"He is like Kevin Durant crossed with Rudy Gobert, making him a Gen-Z Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Ralph Sampson raised on YouTube videos. As hyperbolic as it all sounds, executives around the league already agree that Wembanyama has Hall of Fame potential with the upside to be one of the greatest players ever."

For now, the date to watch is Tuesday, May 16, when the draft lottery will be held to determine the No. 1 pick and, presumably, Wembanyama's NBA home.