Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Bijan Robinson to Bucs at No. 19 Overall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still need to figure out what they're going to do at quarterback now that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is retired, but one NFL draft expert doesn't expect the franchise to take a signal-caller in the first round this spring.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah predicts the Buccaneers will select Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 19 pick, because Robinson "will take pressure off whoever is under center."

He is widely viewed as the best running back in the 2023 draft class, topping the likes of Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs and UCLA's Zach Charbonnet.

That said, selecting a running back in the first round is rare in the modern era—for instance, no one was taken at the position in the opening frame of last year's draft.



Still, Robinson posted back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard rushing seasons with Texas in 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, he rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to catching 26 passes for 295 yards and four scores. He followed that with 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, in addition to catching 19 passes for 314 yards and two scores.

Robinson has also drawn NFL comparisons to New York Giants star Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers standout Christian McCaffrey, so teams should be pretty confident in the 21-year-old's abilities.

As for the quarterback situation, the Buccaneers could turn to 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask in 2023, though that could be risky considering he has little NFL experience. Veteran free agents Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo could prove to be better options, if they decide to go that route.