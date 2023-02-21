A.J. Brown Jokes About Theory NFL Is Scripted: 'Sometimes I'll Be Feeling Like That'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown joined the chorus of voices entertaining the notion that the NFL is actually scripted.

"Sometimes, I'll be feeling like that," he joked on the Raw Room podcast (The comments begin at the 36:56 mark.).

The two-time Pro Bowler said he'll watch some games and be at a loss to comprehend what's happening on the field. He appeared to reference the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC Wild Card Round loss to the Dallas Cowboys as one example.

"When did you know Tom Brady to be that bad?" Brown said.

Brady finished 35-of-66 for 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his team's 31-14 defeat.

If the NFL were scripted, one would presume the league would tip the scales in favor of the legendary quarterback. A Super Bowl pitting Brady in his final season against Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen would be a ratings bonanza.

If NFL officials were instead rigging the playoffs for the Cowboys, they did a terrible job. Dallas mustered only 12 points in the divisional round as it fell to the San Francisco 49ers.

Maybe the script will call for the Eagles to avenge their Super Bowl LVII defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. That would certainly make for a great story.