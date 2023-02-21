A.J. Brown Says Chiefs, Jets Tried to Trade for Him from Titans Before Eagles Deal

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Before the Philadelphia Eagles acquired A.J. Brown in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans, other teams also tried to land the Pro Bowl receiver.

Brown said on the Raw Room that both the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets tried to trade for him (at the 40:50 mark in the video):

The wideout was instead dealt to the Eagles and came through with a career year, totaling 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Pro and even earned an MVP vote while helping Philadelphia go 14-3 with a trip to the Super Bowl.

Considering Brown's impact, a trade to a different location could have altered the landscape of the 2022 season.

The Chiefs obviously didn't need help, winning the Super Bowl behind Patrick Mahomes and the No. 1 offense in the NFL, but the interest in Brown is certainly notable. Kansas City traded star receiver Tryeek Hill in March, although it was looking for a new No. 1 option.

Hill, 28, earned a four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, while the Eagles handed Brown, 25, a four-year, $100 million deal. The Chiefs could have effectively replaced Hill with a slightly cheaper and younger wideout.

Considering how well Mahomes did this year with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as his top wide receivers, adding Brown could have made the unit nearly unstoppable.

The Jets could have used a boost to an offense that finished 29th in scoring, although receiver wasn't the issue. New York drafted Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick, and he went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year while totaling 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Tennessee might've been happier to land Wilson instead of Treylon Burks, whom it drafted at No. 18 after the Eagles trade, but the Jets would still have had question marks at quarterback.