NFL Players Who Should Have Their Contracts Restructured Before 2023 Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills appeared to be a legit title contender last season before they ran out of gas down the stretch and saw their weak points exposed in the divisional round of the playoffs.

While Buffalo could opt for a quiet offseason and remain a strong squad in 2023, opening some cap space and signing some splashy free agents is what this organization needs to get over the hump.

Considering Josh Allen has a $39.7 million cap hit for the upcoming season—more than double his 2022 number—that will take up nearly a fifth of the team's cap allotment, a restructure of the quarterback's deal would be the first step for Buffalo if it intends to reload.

The Bills may be nearly $19 million over the cap, but they can get under it and then some simply by converting most of Allen's $27.5 million base salary to a signing bonus spread out over the remaining years on his deal.

Buffalo has many of the key pieces in place, but 21 of its players are about to hit unrestricted free agency. Retaining the best of their homegrown free agents and surrounding Allen and Co. with a few more proven veterans from outside the organization will help the team avoid another embarrassment in the upcoming postseason.

Allen shouldn't be the only restructure Buffalo's brass makes. The team can execute similar moves with Von Miller, Matt Milano, Tre'Davious White and Stefon Diggs to free over $5 million with each restructure.

It could be a busy offseason for the Bills, but pulling off a series of restructures, starting with Allen, will allow Buffalo to be a force on the open market and come back better than ever in 2023.