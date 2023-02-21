Grading the Notable Extensions Signed by NHL Players During the 2023 Season

0 of 6

Since the start of the new year, a few teams across the NHL have used the time to lock up some of their more influential players to long-term deals. For some, it's a reward for what they've done to that point. For others, it's an investment in their future while also, perhaps, being a means to getting a salary cap-friendly deal on the books long term.

Not all extensions are built the same, and not all general managers have the same blueprint of how they want to solidify the future of their teams. That's what makes the business side of the NHL so fascinating. Everyone has their own idea, and sometimes that idea is one they would've been better off running past a few people before putting it into action.

There are six extensions that have been signed since January 1 that we're taking a look at and passing our own judgment on how good (or bad) it was for everyone involved. In this case, we're looking at the extensions that were signed for four years or more since those are tried and true long-term commitments. No offense to Sonny Milano's three-year extension with the Washington Capitals—it's a great story that he earned his way to one just the same.

Six players, multiple years, millions of dollars being tossed around wantonly. Let's break out the red pen and hand out some letter grades.

Stats were referenced from Natural Stat Trick throughout this article.