Red McCombs, Former Vikings, Spurs, Nuggets Owner Dies at Age 95

Red McCombs, the former owner of the Minnesota Vikings, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets, died on Sunday, his family announced Monday (h/t Megan Mechaca of the Austin American -Statesman).

He was 95.

"Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways," his family's statement read. "But to us he was always, first and foremost, 'Dad' or 'Poppop.' We mourn the loss of a Texas icon."

"McCombs was a multi-industry business magnate known for his local car dealerships, pro sports team ownership, generous philanthropy, and bigger-than-Texas personality," the statement added. "With a booming voice, classic drawl, and mop of red hair, McCombs left a legacy in line with his lifelong desire to support San Antonio and all of Texas."

A number of prominent figures around the sporting world shared their condolences and stories about McCombs after learning of his death:

McCombs got his start in professional sports in the ABA, buying the Dallas Chaparrals and moving them to San Antonio for the 1973-74 season. Thus was born the San Antonio Spurs, and the organization joined the NBA in the 1976 merger between the two competing leagues.

He sold the team in 1982 and bought the Nuggets, before selling the Nuggets and buying back his former shares in the Spurs. He bought the organization outright in 1988 before yet again selling them in 1993, this time moving over to the NFL when he purchased the Vikings in 1988.

That lasted until 2005, when he sold the team to the Wilf family, the current owners.