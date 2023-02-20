Report: Jaguars' Jim Bob Cooter to Be Named Colts OC Under Shane Steichen

Leon Halip/Getty Images

New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is expected to name Jim Bob Cooter as his offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

That will be Steichen's first major appointment on his coaching staff. To this point, he's added Tom Manning as the tight ends coach and DeAndre Smith in an undisclosed role, though likely to coach the running backs.

