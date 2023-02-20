X

    Report: Jaguars' Jim Bob Cooter to Be Named Colts OC Under Shane Steichen

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 20, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter of the Detroit Lions watches his team against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
    Leon Halip/Getty Images

    New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is expected to name Jim Bob Cooter as his offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    That will be Steichen's first major appointment on his coaching staff. To this point, he's added Tom Manning as the tight ends coach and DeAndre Smith in an undisclosed role, though likely to coach the running backs.

