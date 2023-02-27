Lakers' LeBron James on Foot Injury Scare vs. Mavericks: 'It's Been Better'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had an injury scare during Sunday's comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks and remained on the ground while grabbing at his foot and ankle for a stretch in the third quarter.

He told reporters after the game "it's been better," in regards to his foot. He added that he had no intention of going to the locker room and missing the end of the contest.

And while the injury didn't prevent him from playing, James was spotted limping after the game:

A hand issue forced the four-time MVP to exit the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, but he reassured everyone after his team's 184-175 defeat he didn't think the issue was too serious.

The injury came when James went to block a layup by the Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam and wrapped his pinkie finger around the rim.

It goes without saying how important the 6'9" forward is for the Lakers during the stretch run.

General manager Rob Pelinka was generally applauded for his work right before the trade deadline. Rui Hachimura could be a shrewd long-term gamble, while D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba all helped address what were glaring issues on the floor.

But Los Angeles headed into the All-Star break in 13th place and two games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in berth. Even if the Lakers make their way into the top 10 or even earn an automatic postseason berth, they still have a long way to go to look like an actual title contender.

James, 38, will obviously be instrumental to those efforts. He's averaging 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists while maintaining an unparalleled level of longevity.

The trouble for the Lakers is that even a minor injury to The King can cause larger problems because they can ill afford to lose any ground with their playoff rivals.